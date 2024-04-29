Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2024 | 13:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: InterMail A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of InterMail A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 20 April
2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:            DK0010212224           
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            InterMail            
--------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    3,597,465 shares (DKK 17,987,325)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Change:           255,000 shares (DKK 1,275,000)  
--------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     3,852,465 shares (DKK 19,262,325)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: 65,000 shares - DKK 5.00     
               90,000 shares - DKK 8.87     
               100,000 shares - DKK 12.40    
--------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 5              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         IMAIL              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        3473               
--------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
