Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: InterMail A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of InterMail A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 20 April 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010212224 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: InterMail -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,597,465 shares (DKK 17,987,325) -------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 255,000 shares (DKK 1,275,000) -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,852,465 shares (DKK 19,262,325) -------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: 65,000 shares - DKK 5.00 90,000 shares - DKK 8.87 100,000 shares - DKK 12.40 -------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 5 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IMAIL -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3473 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66