Germany reached 86. 2 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March 2024. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 1,098. 8 MW of new PV systems were registered in March. The figure marks a slight decrease from February, when new additions hit 1,071. 3 MW, and from March 2023, when newly installed PV capacity reached 944 MW. In the first three months of this year, newly installed PV capacity hit 3. 71 GW, from around 2. 65 GW in the same period a year earlier. Around 770 MW of the PV capacity deployed in the first quarter of ...

