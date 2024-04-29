Greenwich, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Randal Harris as Director of Construction. In this pivotal role, Mr. Harris will spearhead the construction and procurement efforts for the Company's planned central lithium refinery located in Muskogee, Oklahoma. This strategic addition to the senior management team further reinforces Stardust Power's commitment to leveraging deep technical expertise and experience in advancing its central lithium refinery.

"We believe that Randal's technical expertise and extensive track record sets him apart," said Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power. "His construction experience speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to have him on board." Drawing from his early career experience as a Drill Instructor for the U.S. Marine Corps, Mr. Harris brings with him a dedication to integrity and a strong work ethic. "I am deeply honored to contribute my decades of expertise towards building resilient American supply chains and contributing to our national security with Stardust Power," remarked Mr. Harris.

Mr. Harris has over 35 years of industrial construction executive experience and has successfully led capital construction projects across the globe, encompassing the full spectrum of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction ("EPC") life cycle development. Notably, Mr. Harris has recently served as the Director of EPC for a lithium hydroxide facility in Houston, in addition to collaborating with organizations such as Worley Parsons, British Petroleum and Jacobs Engineering.

Mr. Harris joins a highly regarded project development team comprising Chief Technical Officer, Pablo Cortegoso, Senior Project Director, Mike Circelli, and Managing Director, John Reisenberg.

Stardust Power's strategy is to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium products in the U.S. The Company believes that designing a large central refinery optimized for multiple inputs of brine lithium feedstock provides an opportunity to scale production rather than the dependence on single assets. The proposed new battery-grade lithium refining facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma, is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes per year of American battery-grade lithium, supporting the expansion of domestic manufacturing and helping to secure U.S. energy independence by reducing EV supply chain dependence on foreign sources of material.

About Stardust Power:

Stardust Power is a development stage manufacturer and refiner of battery-grade lithium products designed to supply the electric vehicle industry and help secure America's leadership in the energy transition. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium. Committed to sustainability at each point in the process, the Company expects to enjoy a diversified supply of lithium from American brine sources. Stardust Power is expected to become a publicly traded company on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SDST" via a planned business combination with Global Partner Acquisition Corp II ("GPAC II") (NASDAQ: GPAC), a special purpose acquisition company.

