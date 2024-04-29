Huawei Unveils GoPaint, a Brand-new Self-developed Painting App on May 7, Bringing the Fun of Creation to the Masses

SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei will launch a new self-developed painting app for tablets called GoPaint. Huawei's official account also kicked off the warm-up of the GoPaint app and noted "Creation begins here! The powerful-ever Huawei-developed app GoPaint is coming, see you on 7 May! " According to sources, the app comes equipped a wealth of brushes, and brings the easy-to-use features for painting.

As the industry's first smart device vendor to launch a self-developed painting app, Huawei has gained insights into consumers' creation needs. Adhering to the core concept of "Creation of Beauty", Huawei hopes to promote user experience through technological innovation and enable everyone to enjoy the fun of creation. Since Huawei launched the GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity in 2023, it has gained wide participation from creators around the world. To provide more users with a pleasant artistic creation experience, Huawei has developed and launched the professional and easy-to-use GoPaint app, which further strengthens the appeal of Huawei tablets in the creative field and enhances the drawing and creation experience of Huawei tablets.

Thanks to its ten years of experience in the tablet market, Huawei has accumulated strong hardware technical strength and industry-leading self-developed tablet technologies. It has launched a number of products favoured by users, including HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2", which features an industry's first large flexible OLED display and works in tandem with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) powered by NearLink to provide 10,000+ pressure sensing levels. With the integration of this app and innovative hardware-software architecture, Huawei aims to establish a creation realm with powerful software and hardware capabilities and fantastic events, paving the way as a trailblazer in the world of creation.

Huawei will release the GoPaint app at the HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch on May 7. This app will bring a series of powerful painting tools. It is worth mentioning that Huawei has also worked with a top art team to develop this app, bringing a wealth of brushes, and a variety of smart and convenient painting tools. The app is very friendly to beginners, thanks to a full set of tutorials, so that users can gradually master advanced painting skills in practice. What other surprises will GoPaint bring? On May 7, let's wait and see.

