SINGAPORE, Apr 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Mainboard listed Q&M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q&M" or "the Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is proud to announce its integration of Align Technology's ("Align") iTero Lumina Intraoral Scanner in Singapore. The introduction of the iTero Lumina intraoral scanner marks a significant milestone in elevating the digital oral care capabilities within the Q&M dental clinics.In general, dentists use intraoral scanning for the following purposes:- Early detection of oral health issues;- Determine patients' baseline oral health through comprehensive visualisation of the oral cavity;- Track and monitor patients' oral health and treatment progress over time, enabling the dentists to make adjustments and modifications if necessary;- Improved record-keeping as scanned images can be securely stored and conveniently accessed, enabling dentists to efficiently manage patients' records;- Accurate mapping of patients' teeth and intraoral structures allows dentists to create detailed treatment plans tailored to their patients' individual clinical requirement;- Intraoral scans are increasingly replacing conventional (physical) dental impressions due to their accuracy and convenience.Dr Ng Chin Siau, Group Chief Executive Officer of Q&M, said, "Integrating Align Technology's iTero Lumina Intraoral Scanner in Q&M, a first for a dental group in Southeast Asia, signifies a significant advancement in our dental clinics' digital capabilities. This integration will empower our dentists to deliver superior care to our patients, enhancing both clinical outcomes and elevating the overall patient experience while greatly strengthening our overall value proposition. Furthermore, patients will be able to store these 3D images of their teeth in their personalised Q&M App, adding to their engagement with their oral health."Over the next 12 months, Q&M plans to deploy the iTero Lumina intraoral scanner in phases across their clinics in Singapore, reflecting the company's commitment to leveraging innovation for enhanced patient care.The iTero Lumina scanner, an integral component of the Align Digital Platform, Align's integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services represents the next generation of digital scanning technology, powered by the iTero Multi-Direct Capture technology. It offers faster scanning speed5, higher accuracy3, superior visualization4, and a more comfortable scanning experience6."We are proud that Q&M Dental Group is introducing the iTero Lumina intraoral scanner to their dental clinics in Singapore." said Sasithorn Theinthong, Align Technology managing director for Southeast Asia. "The iTero Lumina intraoral scanner sets a new standard in digital dentistry today, with its advanced iTero Multi-Direct Capture technology that simplifies data capture, offering exceptional scan quality and efficiency for enhanced patient comfort."Key features of the iTero Lumina scanner include:- Enhanced Data Capture and Improve Efficiency: With a 3X larger field of view1 and a maximum capture distance of 25mm, the iTero Lumina simplifies the capture of challenging areas such as palates, edentulous spaces, partially erupted, and crowded teeth.- Photorealistic 3D Models: Advanced optics and innovative software deliver photorealistic 3D models, providing dental professionals with detailed visualisations comparable to intraoral photos3.- Elevate Patient Comfort and Engagement: Offer patients a more comfortable experience6 with a 50% smaller2 wand and increased scanning speed3. Enhance patient engagement and motivation with exceptional 3D model quality for visualisations and simulations.About Q&M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (QC7.SI)Q&M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (QC7.SI) ("Q&M" or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading private dental healthcare group in Asia.The Group owns the largest network of private dental outlets in Singapore, operating 105 dental outlets across the country. Underpinned by about 270 experienced dentists and 350 supporting staff, the Group sees an average of 40,000 patient visits a month in Singapore. The Group also operates 5 medical clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company.Outside of Singapore, the Group has 44 dental clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company in Malaysia. Q&M is also the substantial shareholder of Aoxin Q&M Dental Group Limited, a dental Group listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange that operates dental clinics and hospitals primarily in the north-eastern region of the PRC. The Group aims to expand its operations geographically and vertically through the value chain in Malaysia, the PRC and within the ASEAN region.The Q&M College of Dentistry was established in 2019 to offer postgraduate dental education as part of its commitment to continual education and professional development of dentists. It offers Singapore's first private postgraduate diploma programme in clinical dentistry.In 2020, the Group expanded into the medical laboratories and research industry with the strategic investment into Acumen Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. ("Acumen"). Currently, Acumen focuses on developing its range of medical research, tests and solutions to secure viable patents and to achieve successful commercialisation of the medical products in the near future.The Group was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 26 November 2009.About Align Technology Inc.Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign(R) system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 256 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide.Over the past 27 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 17 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.About iTero Lumina Intraoral ScanneriTero Lumina is the next generation of digital scanning technology that pushes the boundaries of what intraoral scanners can do and sets a new standard for practice performance. New proprietary iTero Multi-Direct Capture technology offers 3X wider field of capture1 , high accuracy3 and maximum capture distance up to 25mm** for a smooth scanning experience for users and patients.Photorealistic scans enable high quality clinical decisions the same way intraoral photos do7. Advanced software enabling effortless, uninterrupted, and flexible scanning experience at 2X the speed5 in a 50% smaller2 wand for a more comfortable6 experience, for adult, kids, and teens alike. The iTero Lumina intraoral scanner is available in both cart and mobile configurations on the iTero Plus Series platform.1. Compared to the field of view of the iTero Element 5D imaging system, when the iTero Lumina intraoral scanner's scanning distance is 12 mm.*2. Compared to iTero Element 5D imaging system wand, excluding the wand cable.*3. The iTero Lumina intraoral scanner has scientifically proven greater accuracy* compared to the accuracy of the iTero Element 5D imaging system for clinical orthodontic needs.4. For Invisalign record-taking cases only. Based on a survey in September 2023 of n=22 users who participated in a global limited market release, working with iTero Lumina intraoral scanner for an average period of 6 months, representing both Invisalign trained general practitioners and orthodontists in NA, EU and APAC, who were presented with a 4 point level of agreement scale from strongly agree to strongly disagree with the following statement: "iTero Lumina intraoral scanner 3D model is comparable to that of an intraoral photo." and "iTero Lumina intraoral scanner photorealistic scans enable orthodontic clinical assessment the same way intraoral photos do." and "iTero Lumina intraoral scanner 3D model's superior 3D model eliminates the need to take intraoral photos." and "iTero Lumina intraoral scanner 3D model's superior 3D model boosts patient engagement."*5. Compared to iTero Element 5D wand with tolerance AVE=+/-0.1 operating at a working distance from 0-20 mm.*6. For doctors and their staff: Over other iTero scanners in their respective clinics. Based on a survey in September 2023 of n=22 users who participated in a global limited market release, working with iTero Lumina intraoral scanner for an average period of 6 months, representing both Invisalign(R) trained general practitioners, orthodontists, and their staff in NA, EMEA and APAC, who were presented with a 4 point level of agreement scale from strongly agree to strongly disagree with the following statement: "I prefer the iTero Lumina intraoral scanner over other iTero scanners in my clinic due to the comfortable scanning experience it provides. For patients: Compared to iTero Element 5D imaging system wand.7. Based on a survey in September 2023 of n=22 users who participated in a global limited market release, working with iTero Lumina intraoral scanner for an average period of 6 months, representing both Invisalign trained general practitioners and orthodontists, and their staff in NA, EU and APAC, who were presented with a 4 point level of agreement scale from strongly agree to strongly disagree with the following statement: "The iTero Lumina intraoral scanner scanning experience helps remove adoption and utilization barriers."*Compared to the accuracy of the iTero Element 5D imaging system.**Data on file at Align Technology, as of November 15, 2023.For more information on the Group, please visit www.QandMDental.com.sg 