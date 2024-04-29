Past WIBA honorees include Maye Musk, Khaby Lame, Coco Rocha, Richard Orlinski, Nikkie Tutorials, Foodgod, and other international trendsetters

The sixth annual WIBA Awards for social media personalities on a mission to change the world will take place on May 24th, 2024, at the iconic Hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival. The event gathers hundreds of top global content creators responsible for the year's most viral moments. The evening features a cocktail reception, a Gala Dinner, and the Awards ceremony with a special performance by Sonique.

WIBA Awards are overseen by the World Influencers Association (WIBA) based in Monaco. It is the first and the only international award honoring the work of social media personalities across multiple categories ranging from Best Beauty Influencer to Best Pet Influencer.

In 2023, Forbes magazine described the event in inspired terms. "The annual World Influencers Awards gathers who-is-who of viral moments as well as pioneers of digital longevity for the most high-powered networking event on Côte d'Azur." Given the celebrity wattage of so much virtual talent rarely present in the same physical space, the WIBA Ceremony is an exciting newsworthy opportunity to check the world's social media pulse.

WIBA Awards recipients entertain and educate massive audiences on an unprecedented scale. Previous title holders include Maye Musk, Khaby Lame, Richard Orlinski, Nusret Gökçe, Ellen Von Unwerth, Gianluca Vacchi, Kat Graham, Kelly Rutherford, Coco Rocha, among other Internet stars. The typical instant reach of a WIBA Awards ballroom is over 200 million impressions.

Mariia Grazhina Chaplin, CEO of WIBA: "I am proud to announce the sixth edition of the WIBA Awards. As this distinctive event coincides with the Cannes Film Festival, the title holders, influencers not only entertain their audiences with memorable images, but also inform them about the latest developments in cinema from the industry's most significant platform. As we honor the Crème de la Crème of Right Now, we are also nurturing the opinion leaders and trendsetters of Tomorrow. Later in 2024, we plan to bring WIBA events to the United States and the Middle East to further our educational mission. We want to channel influencers' potential into a global power to act for the better, striving for universal peace and equal opportunities for all."

