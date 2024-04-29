Heartland Financial USA, Inc.: UMB Financial Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Heartland Financial

Largest acquisition in UMB history will increase total assets by more than 40% and significantly expand geographic footprint

UMB investment community call today, Monday, April 29, at 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and DENVER, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) and Heartland Financial, USA Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLF) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which UMB Financial Corporation (UMB) will acquire Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF), in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.0 billion.

Founded in 1981, HTLF is headquartered in Denver and has $19.4 billion in assets, $16.2 billion in total deposits and $12.1 billion in total loans, as of March 31, 2024. The combination of companies will create a leading, regional banking powerhouse, spanning a 13-state branch footprint, adding California, Minnesota, New Mexico, Iowa and Wisconsin to UMB's existing eight-state footprint, which includes Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas.

"This is a historic and exciting milestone for our company," said UMB Financial Corporation Chairman and CEO Mariner Kemper. "While we have maintained an outstanding pace of organic growth during the past decade, this compelling combination with HTLF marks a truly momentous expansion of all our core services in both existing and new markets. This synergy, along with a like-minded culture and customer approach, is an ideal fit for our business model, our credit and risk profiles, and our associates, customers and communities."

This transaction, the largest in UMB's 111-year history, will result in UMB having $64.5 billion in assets, elevating it to the top 5% of the 616 publicly traded banks in the U.S. The transaction will increase UMB's private wealth management's AUM/AUA by 31% and nearly doubles its retail deposit base. It will also add 107 branches and 237 ATMs to UMB's 90 branches and 238 ATMs, dramatically expanding the network for both companies' customers.

"This acquisition further diversifies our business, adding more scale to our consumer and small business capabilities," Kemper said. "It also significantly expands our market share in several existing markets and leverages our commercial banking expertise to HTLF customers and prospects in our newly acquired markets."

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which were approved by the Boards of Directors of each company, HTLF stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.55 shares of UMB common stock for each share of HTLF common stock. This per share consideration is valued at $45.74 per share based on UMB's closing price of $83.17 on April 26, 2024. Following completion of this contemplated transaction, former HTLF stockholders are expected to collectively represent approximately 31% of the combined company. At the closing of the transaction, five members of the HTLF Board of Directors will join the UMB Board, which will be expanded to 16 members.

"HTLF's merger with UMB represents our continued focus on ensuring we deliver the best products, services and expertise to our customers," said Bruce K. Lee, HTLF President and CEO. "This is an excellent match for HTLF, and we're truly excited for what this means for our employees, customers, stockholders and communities."

Within its 11-state footprint, HTLF does business as: Minnesota Bank & Trust, Wisconsin Bank & Trust, Dubuque Bank & Trust, Illinois Bank & Trust, Bank of Blue Valley, Citywide Banks, Premier Valley Bank, Arizona Bank & Trust, New Mexico Bank & Trust and First Bank & Trust.

UMB is deeply invested in the communities in which it does business, providing support through products, services, and investments as well as corporate and associate giving. UMB is committed to being a strong financial steward and will share more information in the near future about how it will provide this support throughout its newly expanded footprint.

HTLF has 1,900 associates and UMB has 3,600. Until the transaction closes, the companies will continue to operate independently.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by UMB shareholders and HTLF stockholders, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Conference Call

UMB will host a call for the investment community on Monday, April 29, at 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET). This call has been rescheduled from the previously announced date and time.

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 833-470-1428 or (international) 404-975-4839 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call with access code 397231. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following link:

UMB Financial Conference Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through May 13, 2024, by calling (toll-free) 866-813-9403 or (international) 929-458-6194. The replay access code required for playback is 182605. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com.

Advisors

BofA Securities, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to UMB and Davis Polk and Wardwell LLP is serving as UMB's legal advisor. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, is serving as financial advisor to HTLF and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as HTLF's legal advisor.

About UMB

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas. As the company's reach continues to grow, it also serves business clients nationwide and institutional clients in several countries. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a Denver, Colorado-based bank holding company operating under the brand name HTLF, with assets of $19 billion as of March 31, 2024. HTLF's banks serve customers in the West, Southwest and Midwest regions. HTLF is committed to serving the banking needs of privately owned businesses, their owners, executives and employees. Our core commercial business is supported by a strong retail banking operation, in addition to a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management and investments. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Contacts

UMB Investors:

Kay Gregory

816.860.7106

HTLF Investors:

Kevin Thompson

Chief Financial Officer

303.365.3813

kthompson@htlf.com

UMB Media:

Kristin Kovach

816.507.1069

kkovach@barkleyokrp.com HTLF Media:

Ryan Lund

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

952.746.0439

rlund@htlf.com



