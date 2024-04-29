Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) - (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces the passing of former board member Leonard (Len) Harris on April 25, 2024.

The Management and board of directors of Wealth would like to offer their deep and sincere condolences to his lovely and dedicated wife Rosa and their family. For many years Len was a valuable member of our board, and it was with great sadness when we heard the news of his passing. Not only was Len a professional mining executive but he was above all a passionate human being who knew the importance of engaging with colleagues, employees, and communities.

Henk van Alphen states, "Mr. Harris will be sorely missed by all who were so fortunate to have known him, not only for his mining expertise but also his humor and friendship, and I am proud to have had him as a friend. The world has lost a great human being and as a Company we will continue in his footsteps of inclusion and the betterment of the people with whom we engage."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

"Hendrik van Alphen"

Hendrik van Alphen

President & CEO

