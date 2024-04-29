Immunovia AB: Immunovia appoints Dr. Lisa Ford as Clinical Laboratory Director

LUND, Sweden, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (STO: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company seeking to increase pancreatic cancer survival through early detection, today announces the appointment of Dr. Lisa Ford as Clinical Laboratory Director.

As Clinical Laboratory Director, Dr. Ford will lead lab operations as well as research and development of Immunovia's next-generation test. Her primary responsibilities will be staffing, developing, and overseeing the laboratory team; quality assurance and regulatory compliance; and facilitating collaboration and communication with external partners, especially Proteomedix.

Lisa brings over twenty years of experience leading laboratory project teams through research, development, validation (clinical and analytical) and implementation of diagnostic tests. She has extensive experience overseeing clinical and bioanalytical laboratories and associated quality systems, managing clinical assay development, validation projects, quality improvement and laboratory personnel.

"We are very excited to appoint Lisa as Lab Director for Immunovia. Lisa brings deep expertise in creating lab-developed tests (LDTs) and leading diagnostic labs. As a consultant to Immunovia over the last few months, Lisa has made fantastic contributions to our R&D efforts. She is very bright, analytical, thorough, and practical", says Jeff Borcherding, CEO and President of Immunovia.

Lisa holds a Ph.D. from Duke University in Bioorganic Chemistry and a B.S. from University of California in Chemistry, and board certification as a high-complexity clinical laboratory director from the American Board of Bioanalysis.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com

