Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
München
29.04.24
08:09 Uhr
0,159 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2024 | 14:06
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunovia AB: Immunovia appoints Dr. Lisa Ford as Clinical Laboratory Director

LUND, Sweden, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (STO: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company seeking to increase pancreatic cancer survival through early detection, today announces the appointment of Dr. Lisa Ford as Clinical Laboratory Director.

As Clinical Laboratory Director, Dr. Ford will lead lab operations as well as research and development of Immunovia's next-generation test. Her primary responsibilities will be staffing, developing, and overseeing the laboratory team; quality assurance and regulatory compliance; and facilitating collaboration and communication with external partners, especially Proteomedix.

Lisa brings over twenty years of experience leading laboratory project teams through research, development, validation (clinical and analytical) and implementation of diagnostic tests. She has extensive experience overseeing clinical and bioanalytical laboratories and associated quality systems, managing clinical assay development, validation projects, quality improvement and laboratory personnel.

"We are very excited to appoint Lisa as Lab Director for Immunovia. Lisa brings deep expertise in creating lab-developed tests (LDTs) and leading diagnostic labs. As a consultant to Immunovia over the last few months, Lisa has made fantastic contributions to our R&D efforts. She is very bright, analytical, thorough, and practical", says Jeff Borcherding, CEO and President of Immunovia.

Lisa holds a Ph.D. from Duke University in Bioorganic Chemistry and a B.S. from University of California in Chemistry, and board certification as a high-complexity clinical laboratory director from the American Board of Bioanalysis.

For more information, please contact:
Jeff Borcherding
CEO and President
jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 709 11 56 08

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-appoints-dr--lisa-ford-as-clinical-laboratory-director,c3969778

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3969778/2767224.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia-appoints-dr-lisa-ford-as-clinical-laboratory-director-302130019.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.