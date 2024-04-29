Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14S5W | ISIN: DK0060636678 | Ticker-Symbol: T2V1
Tradegate
26.04.24
18:55 Uhr
18,460 Euro
-0,090
-0,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRYG A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRYG A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,61018,67014:58
18,62018,66014:58
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2024 | 14:10
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Tryg A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 1 May 2024. 



ISIN          DK0060636678             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Tryg                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 634,834,980 shares (DKK 3,174,174,900)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        18,442,871 shares (DKK 92,214,355)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  616,392,109 shares (DKK 3,081,960,545)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 5                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRYG                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     31315                 
-------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.