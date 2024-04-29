Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL
München
29.04.24
08:09 Uhr
0,046 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0410,06914:58
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2024 | 14:14
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB: Invitation to the Briefing of Bambuser Q1 2024 Report

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser (NASDAQ:BUSER) will publish a financial report for the first quarter of 2024 at approximately 08:00 CEST on May 8, 2024.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached. Both will be available on Bambuser's website after publication. CEO Maryam Ghahremani and COO/CFO Jonas Lagerström will comment on the report and take questions during a live audiocast at 15:00 CEST.

To join the audiocast and ask questions via chat, please use the link below.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/bambuser-q1-report-2024

If you wish to ask questions verbally via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048662

Contact information:

Jonas Lagerström, COO/CFO
Email: jonas.lagerstrom@bambuser.com
Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 290 brands from 50+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Turku, and Los Angeles. The company's rapidly growing team speaks more than 40 languages and 50% of its senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to
Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Follow us

Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.
Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Attachments

Invitation to the Briefing of Bambuser Q1 2024 Report

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.