Bambuser AB: Invitation to the Briefing of Bambuser Q1 2024 Report

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser (NASDAQ:BUSER) will publish a financial report for the first quarter of 2024 at approximately 08:00 CEST on May 8, 2024.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached. Both will be available on Bambuser's website after publication. CEO Maryam Ghahremani and COO/CFO Jonas Lagerström will comment on the report and take questions during a live audiocast at 15:00 CEST.



To join the audiocast and ask questions via chat, please use the link below.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/bambuser-q1-report-2024

If you wish to ask questions verbally via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048662

Contact information:

Jonas Lagerström, COO/CFO

Email: jonas.lagerstrom@bambuser.com

Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 290 brands from 50+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Turku, and Los Angeles. The company's rapidly growing team speaks more than 40 languages and 50% of its senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to

Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

