CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. Reports Year-end 2023 Financial Results

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTC PINK:CDTI) ("CDTi" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced catalyst technology, reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023

Matthew Beale, the Company's CEO, stated, "Our focus on solutions for the clean energy transition yielded important returns for CDTi in 2023. We further strengthened our collaborations with key industry players at the forefront of this transition and established CDTi as a leading provider of catalyst and coating technology for the nascent carbon capture, methane abatement and hydrogen production markets. We also expanded our fuel borne catalyst (FBC) offering to include solutions for global fuel additives companies as demand grows for catalyzed products delivering demonstrable fuel efficiency benefits. Although FBC revenue was lower than the prior year, we believe this reflects short-term volatility with a new product line and continue to be excited by its long-term growth prospects.

"Public and private investment in technologies supporting the clean energy transition is expected to accelerate further in 2024 and beyond. We are ideally positioned having successfully leveraged our expertise in automotive catalysts to create robust and cost-effective solutions for emerging growth markets in carbon dioxide removal (CDR) and methane abatement. These new markets, together with our expanded FBC product offering, are the fastest growing segments of our business that we believe will have an increasingly positive impact on our revenue going forward," concluded Beale.

Operating Highlights

Signed Procurement Agreement with a global energy organization to provide catalyst engineering and coating services for clean energy initiatives;

Completed initial engineering order of components for a large-scale CDR unit for a global energy company;

Initiated development work with a leading substrate manufacturer to create catalyst products to address growing global demand for direct air capture (DAC) systems;

Developed and began supplying proprietary white label FBC product to global fuel additives company; and

Expanded activity in the methane abatement market including supply of prototype catalysts to a major oil and gas customer and completion of a feasibility study for MAMII (Methane Abatement in Maritime Initiative) targeting methane oxidation catalysts for the marine market.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the full year 2023 was $8.6 million, compared to $9.7 million for 2022 with the decrease primarily attributable to a reduction in sales of FBC products in North America;

Gross margin was 35%, compared to 32% for 2022;

Total operating expenses for 2023 were $2.9 million compared to $3.0 million in 2022;

Operating income was $115 thousand, compared $193 thousand in 2022; and

Cash on hand at December 31, 2023 was $1.3 million, compared to $1.3 million at December 31, 2022.

[Tables to follow]

CDTi ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 8,557 $ 9,744 Cost of revenues 5,588 6,600 Gross profit 2,969 3,144 Operating expenses: Research and development 930 776 Selling, general and administrative 1,924 2,175 Total operating expenses 2,854 2,951 Operating income 115 193 Other income (loss), net 47 (60 ) Income before income tax 162 133 Provision for income taxes 883 (18 ) Net income 1,045 115 Foreign currency translation adjustments 17 (81 ) Comprehensive income $ 1,062 $ 34

CDTi ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,300 $ 1,304 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $70 1,255 1,344 Inventories 978 1,040 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74 63 Total current assets 3,607 3,751 Property and equipment, net 333 204 Intangible assets, net 190 261 Right-of-use assets, operating lease 578 757 Other assets 104 104 Total assets $ 4,812 $ 5,077 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 549 $ 474 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 512 850 Operating lease liability, current 201 168 Liability for income taxes 1 898 Total current liabilities 1,263 2,390 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 395 595 Total liabilities 1,658 2,985 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share: authorized 100,000; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share: 50,000,000 shares authorized, 4,501,301 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 45 45 Additional paid-in capital 241,852 241,852 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,141 ) (6,158 ) Accumulated deficit (232,602 ) (233,647 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,154 2,092 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,812 $ 5,077

