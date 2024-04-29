Simple, Swift, Secure: KBKG's Dash.tax Transforms R&D Tax Credits Up to $50k

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / KBKG, a premier provider of comprehensive specialty tax services and solutions, proudly announces the debut of Dash.tax, its latest R&D tax credit software solution tailored for CPAs and businesses. Designed for swift and precise outcomes, Dash empowers users to effortlessly generate customized Research & Development (R&D) tax credit reports in minutes, eliminating the need for specialized studies for projects of up to $50,000 in qualified credits.

R&D tax credits have always been available to small businesses and startups, but the process of claiming them has traditionally been both costly and complex. Dash transforms this landscape, offering a streamlined and intuitive solution for a low flat fee, simplifying the entire process.

Key features of Dash include:

Intuitive User Interface - Dash boasts a user-friendly interface, ensuring seamless navigation, minimal learning curves, and enhanced productivity.

Instant Deliverables - Bid farewell to prolonged claim processes; Dash expedites the entire procedure, enabling businesses to claim their research credits swiftly and efficiently.

Robust Security - Security is paramount, and Dash upholds this standard with state-of-the-art measures, safeguarding sensitive data and providing users with peace of mind.

White-label Dashboard - CPAs can customize the dashboard's branding, color scheme, and domain with just a few clicks, enhancing their client's experience.

"With Dash.tax, we're revolutionizing how small businesses and startups access research credit dollars, empowering them to fuel their next wave of innovations effortlessly," remarked Kevin Zolriasatain, Principal of KBKG. "Developed by our seasoned team with decades of research credit expertise, Dash offers a seamless, swift, and secure solution, streamlining the lives of CPAs and businesses alike."

Now, CPAs and businesses can unlock the benefits of the R&D tax credit, claiming up to $50,000 in federal credits with the aid of Dash. Additionally, KBKG provides other software solutions for various tax-saving strategies, including the Residential Cost Segregator® and a 481(a) Adjustment Calculator for Cost Segregation studies.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the U.S., KBKG provides turn-key tax solutions to CPAs and businesses, including Employee Retention Credits (ERC), Research & Development Tax Credits, Cost Segregation, Green Building Tax Incentives (179D Deductions and 45L Tax Credits), Transfer Pricing for multinational businesses, and more. KBKG has offices established throughout the country with employees located nationwide to better assist its partners and clients.

For more information about KBKG, please visit?KBKG.com.

