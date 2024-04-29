The "Carotenoid Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carotenoid market is poised for substantial growth, driven by an array of factors ranging from rising health concerns to expanding applications across various industries. With a projected value-based Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4%, the market is anticipated to witness a significant increase in revenue from US$ 6.4 Bn to approximately US$ 8.15 Bn by 2031.

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has emerged as a key driver influencing the global carotenoid market. As health concerns related to immunity, brain function, and digestive health escalate, there's a growing preference for fortified and functional food products. Additionally, the rise in cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease has propelled the demand for functional foods, contributing to the market's growth trajectory.

Demand Surge in the Food Industry

The food industry remains a significant consumer of carotenoids, driven by the increasing demand for functional and fortified food products. Moreover, the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors are witnessing a surge in demand for carotenoids, attributed to their rich vitamin-A content and various health benefits.

Positive Impact from the Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical industry's growing production of dietary supplements further bolsters the demand for carotenoids. With an expanding middle-class population, the demand for dietary supplements, meat, and milk is on the rise, positively impacting the global market.

Health Risks Associated with High Carotenoid Intake

While the consumption of carotenoids offers numerous health benefits, excessive intake poses certain risks, including cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Addressing these concerns necessitates the establishment of specific regulatory guidelines regarding carotenoid consumption.

Regional Insights

U.S. Market Surge

The U.S. carotenoid market is witnessing a surge, driven by increasing prevalence of eye diseases and the wide-ranging applications of carotenoids as natural additives in food. The country's emphasis on ocular treatment, particularly for conditions like age-related macular degeneration, further fuels the demand for specific carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin.

European Market Outlook

In Europe, markets such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Russia are expected to witness substantial growth in the carotenoid sector. Factors such as recognized regulatory standards, increased R&D efforts, and changing consumer preferences contribute to the region's market expansion.

Segmental Breakdown

Application Insights

The food and beverage industry segment is projected to witness robust growth, driven by the escalating demand for functional food products. Additionally, the pharmaceutical products source segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Source and Product Type Analysis

Synthetic carotenoids are expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, while natural sources are poised to exhibit the highest CAGR. Beta-carotene and lutein are anticipated to witness substantial growth, catering to diverse industry demands.

Competitive Analysis

Market players such as BASF and DSM hold significant market shares, emphasizing product quality and expansion into emerging markets. Furthermore, newcomers must conduct thorough research to penetrate and sustain themselves in the competitive carotenoid market.

Some key companies in the market are:

BASF SE

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

DSM N.V.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

FMC Corporation

Kemin Industries Inc.

Brenntag GmbH

Cyanotech Corporation

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd

Naturex S.A.

D.D. Williamson Co., Inc.

Carotenoid Industry Research by Category

By Source:

Natural

Synthetic

By Product Type:

Beta-Carotene

Lutein

Astaxanthin

Canthaxanthin

Lycopene

Others

By Application:

Food Beverage Industry

Feed Industry

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical products

Cosmetic Personal care

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia Pacific

East Asia

Middle East Africa

