Royalty Management Holding Co.: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Renews its Membership as Gold Member of the Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production

Texas Tech University's CASFER center is leading the way in developing an innovative approach to recycling nitrogen-based fertilizers used in farming

Gold member status provides commercial technology rights in one of the fastest growing markets of fertilizer recycling

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:RMCO) ("Royalty Management" "RMCO", or the "Company"), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments, announced today that it has renewed its gold status membership in Texas Tech University's Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production, or 'CASFER' organization. As a gold member of CASFER, RMC has access to the technologies and intellectual property developed out of CASFER, in particular the innovative and novel technologies to produce, capture, and recycle nitrogen-based fertilizers from farming activities.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are excited about continuing our relationship and sponsorship with CASFER. Since its founding in 2022 with the help of the National Sciences Foundation, we have been incredibly impressed with the progress of the Center and the team that Dr. Botte has assembled to carry out its mission. We firmly believe that this technology being developed at CASFER, which captures and recycles key elements used in fertilizers for increased food production, has outsized potential to positively impact the growth and efficiency of global food production and fertilizer re-use. RMCO, through its membership in CASFER, has the ability to monetize the intellectual property developed at the Center and looks forward to being a key partner in the success of CASFER and its mission."

The CASFER engineered system is revolutionizing the capture, recovery and recycling of decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers using byproducts from untapped sources of waste including concentrated animal feeding operations, municipal wastewater treatment plants and runoff. CASFER is also working to deliver novel synthetic methods that use waste and sustainable resources to create a circular economy for decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers production.

More than 50% of the world's population is supported by synthetic nitrogen-based fertilizers, though just 20% of nitrogen-based fertilizers produced translate into food. The other 80% are lost to the environment, creating serious environmental, health and socioeconomic impacts. This represents a substantial opportunity to reduce the inflationary environment for food production, protect the environment and have access to ample growth opportunities for the deployment of this technology.

CASFER is supported by an initial grant of $26 million from the National Science Foundation. CASFER seeks to transform the United States. from nitrogen cycle pollution to a nitrogen circular economy by developing new technologies and programs for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). Texas Tech University is leading this effort and serves as CASFER's headquarters with Georgia Tech, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Case Western Reserve University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as partner universities.

About CASFER

The CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. To learn more about CASFER please visit the website www.casfer.us.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

