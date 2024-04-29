NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (149/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint Cards) published on April 26, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 28, 2024, approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is May 29, 2024. The terms and the subscription price are expected to be announced no later than May 23, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1217173