Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that Eramet S.A., a leading French multinational mining and metallurgy company, has selected ICE's Portfolio Analytics platform to support pre-trade price discovery, end of day valuation for derivatives, and foreign exchange (FX) risk management.

"By using ICE's Portfolio Analytics offering for derivatives, we are able to analyze holdings at both a single security and portfolio level, which can help support informed decision-making and risk mitigation strategies," said Nicolas Noel, Group Treasury and Financing at Eramet S.A. "This capability, coupled with access to ICE's comprehensive data and analytics spanning multiple asset classes, enables us to conduct pre-trade price discovery, end of day valuation, and price investigation."

As Eramet S.A. continues to expand its global investment activities, its treasury and middle-office teams plan to leverage ICE's Portfolio Analytics platform to support the firm's risk assessments and end of day valuation for derivatives.

"We are well positioned to support firms like Eramet S.A., which use our robust derivatives offering as part of their Treasury activity to help mitigate risk," said Simon Evans, Head of Client Development, EMEA at ICE Data Services. "The streaming market data and analytics on ICE's Portfolio Analytics platform provides greater transparency into the markets and can help customers generate new ideas and strategies for investment and risk management."

The ICE Portfolio Analytics platform offers streaming market data and on demand analytics, which include access to pricing and analytics solutions for simple to exotics cross assets OTC products, giving Eramet S.A. the ability to price and monitor their exposure on an intraday basis.

For more information on ICE Data Derivatives solutions, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/pricing-and-analytics/derivatives.

