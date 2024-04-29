110 Grill Offers 100% of Menu Gluten Free

Fastest Growing Allergy-Friendly Modern American Restaurant Offers 100% Gluten Free Menu, Including Fried Food Favorites for Spring and Summer

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast, announced today its 100% gluten free menu for spring and summer that includes fried food, which is typically off limits for those with certain food allergies.

"Warmer temperatures and outdoor patio dining means fried seafood, fries, sandwiches - all classic al fresco fare, but for individuals with gluten allergies, these craveworthy fried foods pose challenges," said Kimberly Wallace, chief operating officer, 110 Grill. "We're so proud to be one of the few restaurants that diners can count on and trust to be 100% gluten free - even for fried food."

Committed to promoting allergy awareness with a diverse menu featuring a wide array of options from steaks and salads to burgers and sandwiches, 110 Grill proudly offers the flexibility of preparing the entire menu in gluten free variations.

Guests can enjoy the following gluten free fried food with family and friends at 110 Grill this spring and summer:

Fish & Chips

North Atlantic Cod Fried In Seasoned Gluten Free Flour, Served With French Fries, Tartar Sauce And Coleslaw.

Crispy Fried Pickle Chips

Crispy Dill Pickle Chips, Served With A Side Of Housemade Sriracha Aioli And Honey Mustard.

Firecracker Shrimp

Lightly Fried Shrimp, Tossed In A Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce, Garnished With Broccoli Slaw And Sesame Seeds.

110 Grill's award-winning allergy commitment accommodates all guest's allergen needs. They do this by:

Offering 100% of the main menu prepared gluten free.

Never placing flour, or any gluten product, in fryolators. 100% GF for fried food.

Utilizing allergen picks for added awareness and safety (seen in photo)

Delivering allergy-related dishes to the table by managers only.

Providing extensive training to 110 Grill's management teams, who hold current certifications in Food Safety and Allergen Awareness

Training every employee in allergy awareness at several steps of service to ensure guest safety.

Handling every order with care, preparing dishes to order from fresh, whole ingredients in an open kitchen.

The full 110 Grill menus can be found here:

New England Menu

NY Menu

Mother's Day 2024 Menu

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 30 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.110grill.com/.

Press Inquiries:

Lisa Bell

Sleek Machine for RAVentures® Hospitality Group

lisabellpublicrelations@gmail.com

617-304-3836

SOURCE: 110 Grill

View the original press release on accesswire.com