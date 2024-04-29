Frequency Exchange Corp.: FREmedica Partners With CellCore at ECO24

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), is one of 40 companies presenting at the exclusive ECO24 Event being held May 2nd, 3rd and 4th in Dallas,Texas. ECO24 is a CellCore Biosciences Event and in attendance approx. 1,500 doctors.

Cellcore Biosciences is the industry leader in digestive, immune, and mitochondrial health.

Cellcore introduced the concept of foundational medicine to the nutritional supplement industry. By formulating supplements designed to support cellular health through proprietary Carbon Technology, CellCore provides natural, root cause solutions.

ECO24 is an exclusive event bringing more than 1,500 doctors together for three days and featuring speakers educating on products and new techniques in healing. The doctors attending are Lyme and frequency literate.

ECO24: Cellcore's biggest event of the year.

Dr. Todd Watts, Dr. Jay Davidson, and other leading experts in foundational medicine will equip event attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to create exponential clinical outcomes with CellCore Biosciences. The three-day immersive experience will enhance both the way patients are treated and the results achieved for them. The multi-day format optimizes the opportunity to gain new insights, ask questions in depth, and interact with like-minded individuals.

https://eco2024.cellcore.com/home

"We are thrilled to have FREmedica Technologies participate in our exclusive ECO24 Event in Dallas. We have experienced the NIKKI frequency delivery system with highly encouraging results. We look forward to continuing to build a relationship with FREmedica. FREmedica has captured, bundled and delivered five CellCore supplement frequency sets on NIKKI, exclusively for the ECO24 attendees. We would like to encourage and thank the FREmedica team for participating in ECO24."

-Dr Drew Kidder, Cellcore VP

"We want to thank Dr. Drew Kidder for inviting us to the exclusive ECO24 Event in Dallas. We have provided speakers with NIKKI Frequency Delivery Systems loaded with event-specific frequencies three weeks in advance of the event, enabling them to experience the benefits NIKKI offers and share their experience during their talk at the ECO24 Event. Each speaker will give one NIKKI away to the doctors in their session. The devices will be loaded with four Wellness frequency sets, four UBC Sports frequency sets and five CellCore supplement frequency sets. This will give NIKKI great exposure to doctors who can fully relate to what we deliver in the context of general wellness and Lyme disease. The ECO24 Event creates a great opportunity for Co-Branding with Supplement Companies and like-minded doctors who understand the benefits of frequency medicine."

-Stephen Davis, CEO Frequency Exchange Corp.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, Frequency Exchange is focused on the development and global commercialization of a wearable Frequency Delivery System. Our specialized frequency sets are designed to enhance wellness and improve performance. The brand "NIKKI" is the third generation of wearable technology created by the Company. Now we have one frequency delivery system we call "NIKKI", which means "The Victor of The People" that can be used in multiple ways including Lyme disease. This wearable technology combined with the frequency sets is the result of years of development and experimentation with advanced bioenergetic technology.

www.WeAreNikki.com

www.FrequencyExchangeCorp.com

