JETLINER CABINS: Evolution Innovationby Jennifer Coutts Clay, the foremost authority on aircraft interiors and the only resource of its kind, has been extensively updated and newly released by Amazon at the Kindle Store. The interactive E-BOOK, priced at $19.99, features case studies, video clips, and 20 picture galleries with more than 7,000 images and 16 updated chapters. Additionally, there are core insights from more than 50 international specialists and in-depth guest essays.

The E-BOOK covers everything flyers ever wanted to know about creating the cabin experience. 'We are proud to provide this enhanced Edition of the ultimate resource for aviation professionals, aircraft enthusiasts, interior designers, architects, and people who simply love to travel by air,' noted Jennifer Coutts Clay who herself has spent years as a professional in the aviation industry.

The new Kindle E-BOOK is the Fourth Edition of JETLINER CABINS: Evolution Innovation with material that builds on the prestige of the original Hardback Edition first published by Academy Press of John Wiley Sons Inc. in 2004. A subsequent Paperback Edition (2006) and an E-BOOK app for Apple iPad (2014) followed and led to further updates and enhancements, combined with new Amazon Kindle technology, for this latest user-friendly Edition. Readers have expanded access to the content, now available on a wider range of platforms including Kindle and E-reader devices.

JETLINER CABINS: Evolution Innovation chronicles interiors from the 1970s to the present and onward to the future. The legendary Boeing 747 and the supersonic Concorde are among the jetliners covered in detail. Topics include jetliner cabin design and function; environmental 'green' advances, maintenance and safety regulations; accessibility; post-pandemic cabin-health upgrades; and passenger comfort standards in the First, Business, and Economy-class cabins and Concorde. How do they decide the shape and style of the seat, the legroom, the cushioning, the drop-down table, and look and feel of the interior while keeping in mind passenger health and safety and the demands of the flying environment? There are many challenges faced in the layout of such a tight space, and the solutions and design ideas surprise at every turn.

Jennifer Coutts Clay will discuss these topics as Moderator of the Cabin Refurbishment session in the Cabin Space Live programme at the annual Aircraft Interiors EXPO (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany on 28 May 2024.

For more information, visit http://www.jetlinercabins.com

About Jennifer Coutts Clay

Jennifer Coutts Clay, Principal, J. Clay Consulting, is a consultant providing technical advice and marketing support to the aviation industry, with a focus on interior and corporate-identity programmes. She is also the author of the E-BOOK, JETLINER CABINS: Evolution Innovation, available as an E-BOOK on Amazon Kindle, Google Play, and Apple App.

Jennifer is a pioneer for women in the airline industry. She has held senior positions, spread across three continents. At British Airways, Jennifer was the first woman appointed to an operations and sales position as Head of a geographical region. Subsequently, she held the position of Controller Corporate Identity during British Airways' 75-million-dollar privatisation from government to investor ownership. She directed all aspects of the airline's visual identity, including the implementation of design programmes for exteriors and interiors of the Concorde and subsonic fleets.

Jennifer went on to manage the redesign of major aspects of the Pan American World Airways fleet as General Manager Product Design and Development. She worked as Consultant to Eastern Airlines, United Express, Atlantic Coast Airlines, and South African Airways. She was a certified Consultant (PA-23925) to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

As a noted expert in aircraft interior design, Jennifer is a Contributing Editor to Aircraft Interiors International magazine and has written for Runway Girl Network. She is a member of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, The Wings Club, and a founding member of the Pan Am Museum Foundation and the Crystal Cabin Awards. Jennifer serves on the Concorde Advisory Committee at the Intrepid Sea, Air Space Museum in New York City.

