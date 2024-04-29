Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508
Tradegate
29.04.24
16:07 Uhr
1.418,50 Euro
+30,00
+2,16 %
29.04.2024 | 14:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Market information regarding A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (safeguards in the opening auction)

Please be informed that due to the demerger of the Company's towage and marine
services activities to a new company, Svitzer Group A/S (Svitzer Group)* the
safeguards in the opening auction for MAERSK A and MAERSK B will be widened in
the opening auction on 30 April 2024. 

After the opening auction uncross normal configuration will apply.

More information can be found in Nasdaq Nordic Market Model Appendix M:
Volatility Guards and Appendix U: Safeguards in opening and closing auctions. 

                     A.P. Møller -    A.P. Møller -   
                      Mærsk A       Mærsk B     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN                   DK0010244425    DK0010244508   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name                MAERSK A      MAERSK B     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID               3200        3201       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dynamic Volatility Guard         3 pct.       3 pct.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dynamic Volatility Guard in the opening  6 pct.       6 pct.      
 auction                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Static Volatility Guard          10 pct.       10 pct.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*) See A.P. Møller- Mærsk A/S announcement as of April 26th 2024



For further information, please contact: Trading Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93
33 66
