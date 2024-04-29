Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Market information regarding A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (safeguards in the opening auction)

Please be informed that due to the demerger of the Company's towage and marine services activities to a new company, Svitzer Group A/S (Svitzer Group)* the safeguards in the opening auction for MAERSK A and MAERSK B will be widened in the opening auction on 30 April 2024. After the opening auction uncross normal configuration will apply. More information can be found in Nasdaq Nordic Market Model Appendix M: Volatility Guards and Appendix U: Safeguards in opening and closing auctions. A.P. Møller - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A Mærsk B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0010244425 DK0010244508 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name MAERSK A MAERSK B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3200 3201 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic Volatility Guard 3 pct. 3 pct. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic Volatility Guard in the opening 6 pct. 6 pct. auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static Volatility Guard 10 pct. 10 pct. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *) See A.P. Møller- Mærsk A/S announcement as of April 26th 2024 For further information, please contact: Trading Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66