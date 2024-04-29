Shanghai, China and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops and Popeyes restaurants in China ("Tims China" or the "Company") will be attending and participating in the following upcoming conference:
Wednesday May 15: EF Hutton Annual Global Conference 2024 in New York City.
Yongchen Lu, CEO and Director, Greg Armstrong, Director, and Gemma Bakx, Investor Relations, will be meeting with investors throughout the day.
More information about Tims China's recent presentations may be accessed by visiting https://ir.timschina.com.
About TH International Limited
TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) ("Tims China") is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau and Popeyes restaurants in mainland China and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).
The company's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.
SOURCE: THCH International
INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Tims China Investor Relations:
IR@timschina.com, or Gemma.Bakx@cartesiangroup.com
Public Relations
Tims China Public Relations:
Patty.Yu@timschina.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207114
