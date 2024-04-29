Shanghai, China and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops and Popeyes restaurants in China ("Tims China" or the "Company") will be attending and participating in the following upcoming conference:

Wednesday May 15: EF Hutton Annual Global Conference 2024 in New York City.

Yongchen Lu, CEO and Director, Greg Armstrong, Director, and Gemma Bakx, Investor Relations, will be meeting with investors throughout the day.

More information about Tims China's recent presentations may be accessed by visiting https://ir.timschina.com.

About TH International Limited

TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) ("Tims China") is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau and Popeyes restaurants in mainland China and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

SOURCE: THCH International

VIEW ALL PRESS RELEASES [CLICK] https://ir.timschina.com/press-releases

VIEW ALL EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS [CLICK] https://ir.timschina.com/events-presentations/event-calendar

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL ALERTS [click to field where email address can be typed in) https://ir.timschina.com/resources/email-alerts

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Tims China Investor Relations:

IR@timschina.com, or Gemma.Bakx@cartesiangroup.com

Public Relations

Tims China Public Relations:

Patty.Yu@timschina.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207114

SOURCE: EF Hutton