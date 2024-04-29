Today at the American Oil Chemists' Society Annual Meeting in Montreal, Quebec, Itaconix announced the launch of two new ingredients for improving the performance of household detergent formulations. The new products represent major advances in phosphate replacement with new multi-functional performance from plant-based materials that are safe for the environment.

Itaconix TSI 422 is the latest and most advanced addition to Itaconix's revolutionary line of multi-functional ingredients for eliminating the detrimental effects of hard water in detergent and industrial applications. Itaconix TSI 422 extends the performance advantages of the industry-leading Itaconix TSI 322, particularly in dishwashing detergents. Major benefits include better scale inhibition and more compact dosing while maintaining high plant-based content.

Itaconix ONZ 405 is a new powder version of Itaconix's innovative line of liquid plant-based ingredients that add both fast-acting odor neutralization and excellent scale inhibition to detergents and cleaners. The new powder form extends the potential for new performance claims into important consumer product categories such as powder laundry additives and plastic-free detergent concentrates.

John R. Shaw, CEO of Itaconix, commented:

"Itaconix ingredients are enabling new generations of safer consumer products with new performance, better cost efficacy, and increased sustainability. Our new products show our commitment to delivering continuous innovation that benefits everyday products, consumers, and the environment."

About Itaconix

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company's current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in cleaning, hygiene, and beauty.

Itaconix and Itaconix TSI 422 and Itaconix ONZ 400 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Itaconix in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

