The company's nebulizer platform has been developed to provide a number of advantages over existing technologies

Nebu-Flow has secured an additional $5.9 million of investment to accelerate the next generation of inhaled drugs for patients with respiratory disorders, which are the main cause of death and disability worldwide. The company's nebulizer platform has been developed to provide a number of advantages over existing technologies. Overall, the worldwide inhalable drug market was valued at approximately $33 billion in 2023, with the nebulizer market valued at over $1 billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429118023/en/

Dr Elijah Nazarzadeh (CEO) and Dr John Pritchard (Chair) of Nebu-Flow (Photo: Business Wire)

The funding round was led by SCVC, a leading UK-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage deep tech spinouts, and was supported by Scottish Enterprise, Foresight WAE Technology, SIS Ventures, Ascension, and Conduit EIS Impact Fund.

Dr Elijah Nazarzadeh, CEO and co-founder of Nebu-Flow, said: "Our mission is to revolutionize respiratory drug delivery. The investment accelerates our development activities to position the company for inhalation delivery of RNA-based formulations. We now look forward to the final product development and commercialization stages, with the support of SCVC and our other investors."

Dr Elijah Nazarzadeh added: "Essentially, our technology provides new opportunities for targeted drug delivery to the lungs as well as drug delivery to the cardiovascular and central nervous systems. We are engaged with a number of partners in the UK and North America who are currently trialling the product as we prepare for the regulatory approval stage."

Dr Harry Destecroix, Managing Partner, SCVC, said: "We are deeply impressed by the team's achievement of its technical and commercial milestones to date, demonstrating their capability and readiness for the next phase in healthcare innovation. This investment underscores our confidence in Nebu-Flow's groundbreaking nebulisation technology, which is poised to transform respiratory drug delivery, improve health and deliver impact."

Notes:

Nebu-Flow was recently awarded a £1m project from Innovate UK, the United Kingdom's national innovation agency.

- Last year, the former spinout from the University of Glasgow won the Business Start-up Award from the Institute of Physics for "exceptional efforts in the application of surface acoustic waves to a new generation of nebulizers with the potential to transform respiratory drug delivery".

- Nebu-Flow is featuring at this year's Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference, RDD 2024, in Tucson, Arizona between 5th-9th May.

- For more information: https://www.nebuflow.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429118023/en/

Contacts:

nick@freerconsultancy.com