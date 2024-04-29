Simpay Onboard Powered by PayMaster

Simpay and PayMaster agree to a strategic partnership bringing additional programs and services to their combined client base.

TREVOSE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Simpay and PayMaster agree to a strategic partnership bringing additional programs and services to their combined client base. With this partnership Simpay strengthens their Onboard suite of Payroll and HR products while PayMaster expands its reach with enhanced payment solutions and insurance products.

President & CEO, Romeo Chicco says, "We're excited for this partnership. We saw in Simpay a company whose commitment to their clients matches our own. Our dedication to customer service is the key reason why PayMaster, Inc. continues to grow in the crowded payroll services industry. When you call our office, you will be greeted by a knowledgeable PayMaster employee who will direct your call to the right person, so it can be handled in the most efficient and timely manner. Now we have a partner who brings decades of Payment Processing and Insurance Solutions to our clients. Simpay's Total Business Solutions approach provides essential business services we think every small business owner will want."

"The first thing we look for in a partner is how adept they are at serving their clients. At Simpay, we place a high premium on excellent customer service because we know that every business owner wants to focus on running their business, not chasing answers down. PayMaster's Payroll expertise and commitment to their customers matches precisely the ideals we have. I'm excited to bring a brand-new suite of programs to Simpay's clients," says Lazaros Kalemis, CEO & Founder of Simpay. "Our Total Business Solutions platform which includes, Simpay Select, Simpay Onboard, Simpay Digital, and Simpay Insurance Solutions, is strengthened tremendously with the addition of PayMaster."

About PayMaster

PayMaster Inc. was established in 1995 with a straightforward mission: to provide the best payroll services available, and to do that by focusing on excellent customer service and affordable prices.

Today, almost three decades later, our commitment to that original mission has resulted in meeting and exceeding the needs of thousands of diverse business clients nationwide.

For more information, visit www.PayMaster.com or email Info@paymaster.com

About Simpay

Simpay is a Trevose, PA-based Fintech company that provides human capital management services, commercial insurance coverage, integrated payment acceptance, and growth tools for businesses across North America.

Simpay is delivering on its vision to provide our clients with 360° Total Business Solutions, encompassing virtually every stage of a business's life cycle.

Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to simplicity, quality, and transparency has been the basis of everything we do.

For more information, visit www.simpay.net or email Marketing@simpay.net

