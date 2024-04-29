Visual Lease: The Stevie Awards Name VL ESG Steward a Leading Compliance Solution

Visual Lease's latest platform extension continues to gain industry recognition for helping organizations track and report on environmental impact data in accordance with all major frameworks and regulations

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Visual Lease (VL), the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced that VL ESG Steward was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Compliance Solution category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

VL ESG Steward is the first tool of its kind within the lease management and accounting space. The software converts consumption data of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2, PFCs, CH4, SF6, N2O, HFCs) using calculations based on the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Protocol and EPA energy grid emissions factors. VL ESG Steward tracks a wide variety of environmental factors across an organization's portfolio of leased and owned assets, including energy consumption, water usage, waste management and more, and automatically converts it into the standardized measurement of choice.

"As regulations continue to evolve across the U.S. and abroad toward standardizing environmental reporting, companies are prioritizing their lease and owned asset portfolio to gain visibility into a key measurement - their current carbon footprint," said Robert Michlewicz, CEO of Visual Lease. "VL ESG Steward extends the value of our industry-leading lease management platform, providing our customers with confidence in their lease data so that they can establish related benchmarks, reach corporate sustainability goals and ensure regulatory compliance."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"We appreciate receiving this recognition from The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® for our innovative approach to a new and rapidly evolving business priority," Michlewicz added. "VL remains committed to helping businesses successfully navigate the regulatory landscape while creating financial and operational value. VL ESG Steward is our next step in satisfying the growing demand for accurate environmental data among investors, consumers and employees alike."

In February 2024, VL ESG Steward was lauded as a Top New Product in 2024 by Accounting Today. In 2023, VL ESG Steward was recognized as a finalist for a Software as a Service (SaaS) award within the category of Best SaaS Product for CSR, Sustainability and ESG, and also named a Sustainability Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group.

VL ESG Steward will also be part of the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Product in the Compliance Solution category. To vote for VL ESG Steward, visit https://peopleschoice.stevieawards.com/. Public voting ends Friday, May 24.

