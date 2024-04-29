Sumake North America Introduces Two New Products: Current Control Screwdrivers and Position Control Torque Arm

Sumake North America is introducing their newest products at the Assembly Show in Nashville, TN. Both of these products are new products for 2024.

AMHERST, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Sumake's Current Control Torque Screwdrivers are specialized tools designed to provide precise control over both electrical current and angle of the screwdriver during assembly tasks. Offering specialized features, they ensure seamless operation, guaranteeing optimal performance and reliability in critical assembly processes. By integrating advanced torque control mechanisms and precise angle adjustments, these screwdrivers empower users to execute tasks with accuracy, enhancing efficiency and product quality.





Current Control Screwdriver and Position Control Torque Arm

Sumake's Current Control Screwdriver and Position Control Torque Arm - New for 2024!





Key features:

Precision Torque Control: Ensures accurate tightening of screws to desired torque levels, preventing over-tightening or under-tightening.

Sumake's Position Control Torque Arms play a crucial role in actively overseeing and regulating torque levels in assembly operations, along with managing the sequence of fastener application in real-time. This precise procedure is essential to tighten screws accurately according to specified standards and in the prescribed sequence, ensuring the highest quality and integrity in the assembly process. Our Position Control Torque Arms come equipped with a control box and an Articulated Torque Arm, seamlessly integrating with Brushless Torque Screwdrivers and Transducer Screwdrivers.

Sumake's position control torque arm collaborates with an electric screwdriver to offer support, stability, and control. Key functions:

Feedback and Control: Fitted with encoders that offer feedback on the screwdriver's position, enabling real-time monitoring and adjustment of torque levels and fastener order. This ensures screws are tightened to precise specifications in the correct sequence.

"Precision control and real-time visibility help our customers increase their efficiency and product quality," said Michael DeChambeau, Sumake North America's President. "These two new products are just the beginning of the innovative offerings we are bringing to the industry in 2024."

https://sumakenorthamerica.com

