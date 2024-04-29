Nava Health Continues Expansion With Opening Of New Location in Plantation, Florida

Second South Florida Location Strengthens Southern Presence

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Nava Health, a leader in integrative and functional medicine, announces the grand opening of its newest location at in Plantation, Florida. The Plantation Nava Health Center is the Company's sixth location overall and its second in the Sunshine State. The center will open its doors to the public on Monday, May 6.

Nava Health isn't just about treating illness; the Company views healthcare as a proactive journey toward optimal well-being. Recognizing the growing emphasis and effectiveness of preventative and longevity-focused medicine, Nava Health offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to empower individuals. Offerings include functional medicine, focused on the root causes of health issues, regenerative medicine, which aims to restore cellular and tissue function, and personalized wellness plans that provide a roadmap for long-term health.

Strategically located in Plantation, just 30 miles south of Nava's Boca Raton center, the second South Florida location makes personalized longevity medicine even more accessible for residents in the region. This new location allows Nava Health to continue empowering individuals to optimize their health and well-being through a skilled integrative team of physicians and modality experts, personalized vitality plans, and a wide range of functional medicine services.

"Following the success of our first South Florida location in Boca Raton, Nava Health is excited to expand its reach and empower residents of Plantation to take control of their health," says Zach Dancel, Chief Operating Officer. "Our proven approach, combining personalized care with cutting-edge technology, has already transformed the lives of over 40,000 clients. We look forward to building a strong presence in Plantation and improving the community's health."

"Our Plantation location allows us to expand our presence as a provider in personalized longevity medicine in South Florida," says Bernie Dancel, Founder and CEO. "Building on the client growth we've seen at our Boca Raton location, we look forward to bringing our portfolio of health and wellness treatments and services to a new community."

Nava Health strategically positions its centers to serve diverse communities. Currently, four centers serve the Baltimore-Washington area, with two now serving patients in South Florida. With plans for continued expansion, Nava Health is on track to bring its unique brand of integrative medicine to several additional markets this year.

Plantation, Florida, located in the center of Broward County, boasts a vibrant blend of suburban comfort and urban amenities conducive to healthy living and holistic wellness. Nava Health's decision to open a new store in Plantation is a response to the city's commitment to fostering well-being and vitality among its residents.

By offering personalized wellness plans, preventative care, and transformative therapies, Nava Health aligns seamlessly with Plantation's health-conscious community. From busy professionals seeking balance to families prioritizing holistic health, Plantation's diverse population presents a significant opportunity for Nava Health to empower individuals to improve their health.

To learn more about Nava Health's transformative approach to wellness and its new Plantation, Florida location, please visit navacenter.com.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Our innovative medical practice uses a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. We provide each client with an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific symptoms, medical needs, and personal goals. All client wellness roadmaps result from a proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method," which utilizes data and specially designed software to create optimal personalized client outcomes. To learn more visit navacenter.com.

