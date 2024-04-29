Creative Market Introduces Worry-Free Design Asset Licenses for Enterprises

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Today, Creative Market is announcing the introduction of Worry-Free Enterprise Licenses, designed to liberate and empower enterprise brand owners and creatives, leveraging the most diverse collection of design assets on the market.





Worry-Free Licensing at Creative Market





Empowering Enterprises to Create with Confidence

The introduction of our Worry-Free Enterprise Licenses marks a significant step forward, offering peace of mind for creative teams looking to innovate without constraint.

Understanding the evolving demands of enterprise-level creative work, Creative Market's Worry-Free Licensing empowers teams with:

No annual commitments or hidden costs

One-time, Perpetual, Global licenses to design with confidence

Self-hosted solutions for app, website, and epub embedding - with no reporting, counting, or tracking requirements

Unlimited options for total branding flexibility across all media types

Free consultation with our brand font alternatives experts

The new Worry-Free License "liberates enterprises, allowing them to focus on creating groundbreaking designs, not paperwork," says Matthew Castonguay, VP of Sales at Creative Market. "We're determined to become your team's go-to creative partner, offering access to a massive asset inventory, deep licensing expertise, and the most brand-friendly licensing terms in the industry."

Expanding the Horizon with Our Enterprise Sales Team

Understanding the diverse and specific needs of enterprises today, Creative Market has also expanded its Enterprise Sales team. This skilled group of account executives is dedicated to crafting custom, multi-seat licenses with extended commercial usage terms, perpetual licensing, team subscriptions, and more. With decades of industry experience, this team stands ready to support a company's bold vision and help bring it to life, fast.

The Road Ahead: Becoming The World's Destination for Design

Gone are the days of toggling between suppliers for design needs. Creative Market aims to become the one-stop destination for creative teams aiming to break the mold.

Creative Market's extensive catalog has over 280,000 fonts for any enterprise's needs. This, paired with an expansive catalog of graphics, templates, photos and more, is revolutionizing how creative projects are executed. Unique to Creative Market, Worry-Free Licensing facilitates unbound creativity at scale. Everything from striking illustrations to dynamic website themes and unique stock footage is readily available, ensuring your creative projects are not just transformed but legally covered.

Links to Explore

Worry-Free Enterprise Licenses: A closer look at how Creative Market removes barriers to creativity.

A closer look at how Creative Market removes barriers to creativity. Discover the Latest in Design Assets : An overview of the newest additions to Creative Market's library.

An overview of the newest additions to Creative Market's library. Enterprise Sales Team : Connect with the team dedicated to crafting custom licenses.

Connect with the team dedicated to crafting custom licenses. Brand Font Alternatives : Liberate your brand with popular branding font alternatives.

Liberate your brand with popular branding font alternatives. Buy Once, Type Forever : The Case for Perpetual vs. Annual Font Licenses

The Case for Perpetual vs. Annual Font Licenses Creative Market Blog: Our growing library of resources to stay ahead in the design game.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

Originally published here

Contact Information

Laura Busche

press@creativemarket.com

SOURCE: Creative Market

View the original press release on newswire.com.