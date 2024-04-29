Epwin's FY23 results were robust and management navigated inflationary pressures well. Despite some market headwinds, we have increased our FY24 and FY25 underlying operating profit estimates for the second time this year. Long-term, well-established growth trends imply that Epwin is well-placed to leverage off increasing demand for its energy-efficient and low-maintenance building products. Epwin offers an attractive investment case with the potential for uplifts from additional self-funded M&A. It trades on an FY24e P/E ratio of 8.3x, materially below the long-term average of 10.5x, and yields c 6%. The extended share buyback programme should help support the share price.

