Bluebird Solar, a PV module manufacturer in India, recently unveiled its 600 Wp tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) dual-glass bifacial solar panels. They offer a power conversion efficiency of 23. 25%. From pv magazine India Bluebird Solar, an Indian PV module manufacturer, recently presented its new n-type TOPCon PV modules at RenewX 2024 in Hyderabad. The 600 W n-type TOPCon dual-glass bifacial PV modules feature a power conversion efficiency of 23. 25% and a bifaciality factor of 70±5. Bluebird's 600 W TOPCon bifacial dual-glass solar panels also have a 16-busbar design, resulting in ...

