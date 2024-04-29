Anzeige
Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $152,000 in Support of Earth Day, Climate Education

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / The Baker Hughes Foundation announced a $152,000 grant to EARTHDAY.ORG in support of climate and environmental literacy as well as the global Earth Day movement. EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify the environmental movement and mobilize it as the most effective vehicle to build a healthy, sustainable environment, address climate change and protect the Earth for future generations.

The grant will support EARTHDAY.ORG's creation and dissemination of a comprehensive guide for incorporating climate education. EARTHDAY.ORG will lead trainings around the guide through exhibitions and workshops at national teacher engagements, equipping educators with necessary tools and knowledge to effectively teach about climate change itself, their role in environmental stewardship as well as the economic opportunities that the green environment brings. In addition, it will provide the next generation with tools to innovate, lead and cultivate a sustainable future.

"We are advocating for climate education to be part of every curriculum, in every school globally," said Bryce Coon, director of climate education, EARTHDAY.ORG. "Through the generosity of Baker Hughes Foundation, we can take a step closer towards that goal by giving teachers tangible resources to bring climate education into their classrooms today."

This grant aligns with the Foundation's mission of advancing education and ensuring future generations can thrive. This donation also supports Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)- specifically SDG #4 quality education, to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

"Driving change towards a sustainable world requires a sustainable mindset that begins with the right knowledge and education. At Baker Hughes, sustainability education and training are critical elements of how we are embedding sustainability across our company to empower our employees to take energy forward. We're proud to support EARTHDAY.ORG for this noble cause," said Allyson Anderson Book, chief sustainability officer at Baker Hughes.

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 25 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Hughes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-hughes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Hughes



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
