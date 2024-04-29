Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Enersize Oyj

With effect from April 30, 2024, the paid subscription units in Enersize Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 30, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ENERS BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022060430 Order book ID: 334069 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB