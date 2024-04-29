Vista Social Launches Beyond Social Podcast With CEO Vitaly Veksler and Head of Customer Experience, Reggie Azevedo

Delivering top tier social media marketing news, the Beyond Social podcast by Vista Social, underscores latest social media marketing trends, platform updates, and ways for businesses and creators to grow and maximize their ROI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Vista Social, a leader in social media management, launches Beyond Social, a podcast designed for social media marketers, creators, agencies, and multi-location businesses, looking to better understand the social media technology landscape to scale. Hosted by Reggie Azevedo and Vista Social CEO Vitaly Veksler, the podcast aims to remove barriers to a successful social media management strategy; provide a roadmap for driving collaborative efficiency; and unpack the platform nuances from the top voices who know the industry best. The first episode airs on Wednesday, May 1.



Beyond Social by Vista Social

"We saw a wide gulf in how social media marketing is often discussed versus its meaningful contributions to brand awareness, revenue and community-building," said Veksler. "Social media has become an integral part of modern business strategies, and we're excited to launch 'Beyond Social' to provide our audience with valuable insights and perspectives around how to leverage it. Through the conversations we have on Beyond Social, we want to change the narrative around social media marketing and elevate discussions about the organic social ecosystem to benefit everyone - brands, creators, agencies, businesses."

Joining Veksler on the podcast is Vista Social's co-founder and Head of Customer Experience, Reggie Azevedo. "We're committed to delivering content that informs, inspires, and educates our audience," added Azevedo. "Through 'Beyond Social,' we hope to foster meaningful conversations and provide actionable insights that help our listeners navigate the complexities of the social media technology landscape."

The first episode of Beyond Social airs on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and will feature a conversation between Veksler and Azevedo. Each episode of "Beyond Social" will underscore engaging discussions on topics ranging from social media trends and best practices to industry challenges and emerging technologies. Episodes will be released every Wednesday, and future shows will include an exciting line-up of industry experts, creators, and members of the Vista Social leadership team.

Tune into the Beyond Social trailer on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

About Vista Social

Vista Social is a leading social media management platform of today, designed to help teams achieve unmatched efficiency and simplify collaboration, that's been trusted by over 1.4 million businesses and individuals since its inception. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Vista Social continues to provide first-to-market solutions for end-to-end social media management, scheduling and more.

Visit the Vista Social website for shareable assets, logos, and more.

