Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486
29.04.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of April 30, 2024, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan
Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

Short name ISIN code

TURBO L NORDE AVA 12 GB00BL036K75
MINI S TDVOX AVA 1  GB00BSJJ3D78
BEAR MCOV X5 AVA 1  GB00BNV4VQ48
BEAR PLUG X1 AVA 2  GB00BSJJ3824
BEAR NOVO X10 AVA 1  GB00BQRL4H27
MINI S EH AVA 011   GB00BSJJ3600



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
