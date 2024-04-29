Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of April 30, 2024, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN code TURBO L NORDE AVA 12 GB00BL036K75 MINI S TDVOX AVA 1 GB00BSJJ3D78 BEAR MCOV X5 AVA 1 GB00BNV4VQ48 BEAR PLUG X1 AVA 2 GB00BSJJ3824 BEAR NOVO X10 AVA 1 GB00BQRL4H27 MINI S EH AVA 011 GB00BSJJ3600 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.