Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Tradegate
29.04.24
16:10 Uhr
16,450 Euro
+0,180
+1,11 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
29.04.2024 | 16:10
VALLOUREC: Invitation to Vallourec Q1 2024 Results Release and Conference Call

Q1 2024 Results Release and Conference Call
Thursday, May 16th, 2024

Vallourec will publish First Quarter 2024 Results on May 16th, 2024 at 07:30 AM CET.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Sascha Bibert, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and audiocast at 09:30 AM CET.

To connect to the audiocast (live and replay), please visit:https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vallourec-en/20240516_1/

To participate in the call, please dial:

  • UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
  • US: +1 786 697 3501
  • FR: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66

Password: Vallourec

The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec's website: https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 15,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

www.vallourec.com

Attachment

  • Invitation Vallourec Q1 2024 Results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/80261027-2ec5-4a9a-bdd3-7160209494f8)

