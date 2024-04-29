LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hope Bancorp, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope ("Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net income totaled $25.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share. This compares with net income of $26.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"We are pleased with the progress we are making in our strategic transformation, realigning our structure around lines of business and products," stated Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "All our business lines exceeded their deposit goals for the first quarter of 2024; growth in customer deposits offset a planned reduction of brokered time deposits, resulting in stable balances quarter-over-quarter. Our first quarter financial results demonstrated the benefits of our more efficient structure with noninterest expenses, excluding notable items(1), decreasing 2% from the preceding fourth quarter of 2023. All our capital ratios increased quarter-over-quarter, with our tangible common equity ratio(2) rising to 9.33% and our total capital ratio rising to 14.19%, both as of March 31, 2024.

"The strength of our balance sheet positioned us well to capitalize on strategic opportunities in the market. This morning, we announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Territorial Bancorp, the stock holding company of Territorial Savings Bank, a $2.2 billion savings bank headquartered in Hawai'i," continued Kim. "Territorial has a stable, low-cost core deposit base, excellent asset quality, and provides us an entry point to the attractive Hawai'i market, which has a large Asian American and Pacific Islander population. Moreover, the combination with Territorial would more than double the size of Hope's residential mortgage portfolio. We expect this transaction, upon completion, to be immediately accretive to earnings, sustainably strengthening our profitability while further diversifying our franchise."

_____________________________________ (1) Noninterest expense, excluding the FDIC special assessment, restructuring charges and merger-related expenses (also referred to collectively as the "notable items"), is a non-GAAP financial measure. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Pages 9 and 10. (2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Pages 9 and 10.

Territorial Bancorp Merger Agreement

As concurrently announced in a joint news release issued today, the Company and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: TBNK) ("Territorial") signed a definitive merger agreement, which is expected to create the largest regional bank catering to multi-ethnic customers with full-service branches across the continental United States and Hawai'i.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, following the completion of the transaction, Territorial shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8048 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Territorial common stock they own, in a 100% stock-for-stock transaction valued at approximately $78.6 million. Based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on April 26, 2024, this represents a value of $8.82 per share of Territorial common stock, although the actual value will be determined upon transaction closing. Upon completion of the transaction, it is expected that the Company's shareholders will own approximately 94.4% of the combined entity, and Territorial's shareholders will own approximately 5.6%, with the actual percentages being determined as of the transaction closing date. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for Territorial shareholders.

Upon completion of the merger, the Company intends to preserve and build upon the 100-plus year legacy of the Territorial Savings Bank brand name, culture and commitment to its local communities. Accordingly, the legacy Territorial franchise in Hawai'i will continue to do business under the Territorial Savings Bank brand, as a trade name of Bank of Hope.

The Boards of Directors of both companies have approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, the approval of Territorial shareholders, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Operating Results for the 2024 First Quarter

Net income and earnings per share. Net income for the 2024 first quarter was $25.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, compared with $26.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the immediately preceding fourth quarter. Notable items impacting net income for the 2024 first quarter included $752,000 of merger-related expenses, after tax, related to the Company's proposed acquisition of Territorial announced today; an accrual of $721,000, after tax, for an incremental Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment; and restructuring costs of $103,000, after tax, related to the Company's strategic reorganization announced in the 2023 fourth quarter. In the immediately preceding fourth quarter, notable items impacting net income were $8.7 million of restructuring costs, after tax, and $3.1 million, after tax, accrued for an FDIC special assessment. Excluding these notable items, net income(3) for the 2024 first quarter was $27.4 million, compared with $38.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings per diluted common share excluding notable items(3) amounted to $0.23 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with $0.32 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income and net interest margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the 2024 first quarter totaled $115.0 million, compared with $125.9 million in the immediately preceding fourth quarter, a decrease of 9% quarter-over-quarter. First quarter 2024 net interest margin contracted 15 basis points to 2.55% from 2.70% in the 2023 fourth quarter. The linked-quarter change in net interest income and net interest margin largely reflected a decline in the average balance of loans and a higher cost of interest bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of time deposits and wholesale borrowings.

Noninterest income. Noninterest income for the 2024 first quarter totaled $8.3 million, compared with $9.3 million in the immediately preceding fourth quarter. Growth in deposit account service fees was offset by reductions in other income and fees. The Company continued to retain SBA 7(a)loan production on its balance sheet and did not sell any loans in the 2024 first quarter.

Noninterest expense. Noninterest expense for the 2024 first quarter was $84.8 million, including $1.0 million of merger-related expenses, an incremental accrual of $1.0 million for the FDIC special assessment, and $143,000 of restructuring-related costs, all on a pre-tax basis. For the immediately preceding fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $99.2 million, including $11.1 million of pre-tax restructuring costs and $4.0 million (pre-tax) accrued for the FDIC special assessment.

Excluding notable items, noninterest expense for the 2024 first quarter was $82.7 million, down 2% compared with $84.1 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, and down 7% compared with $88.7 million for the 2023 first quarter. First quarter 2024 salaries and employee benefits expense increased 1% quarter-over-quarter to $47.8 million, up from $47.4 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, reflecting seasonal increases in payroll taxes and vacation accruals, partially offset by reduced salary and benefits costs following the restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2023. Year-over-year, salaries and employee benefits expense decreased 16% from $57.2 million in the 2023 first quarter. Occupancy expenses decreased 6% quarter-over-quarter and 10% year-over-year, reflecting branch rationalization.

Tax rate. The effective tax rate for the 2024 first quarter was 27.9%, compared with 24.9% for the full year 2023. The provision for income taxes in the 2024 first quarter was $10.0 million and included $1.1 million of true-up adjustments, which are not expected to recur. For the full year 2024, the Company expects the effective tax rate to be approximately 26%.

_____________________________________ (3) Net income excluding notable items and earnings per diluted common share excluding notable items are non-GAAP financial measures. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Pages 9 and 10.

Balance Sheet Summary

Cash and investment securities. At March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.19 billion, compared with $1.93 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease primarily reflected the payoff of $1.00 billion of the Company's Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings with existing cash on March 19, 2024. At March 31, 2023, cash and equivalents were $2.21 billion. Investment securities totaled $2.28 billion at March 31, 2024, $2.41 billion at December 31, 2023, and $2.23 billion at March 31, 2023.

Loans. Loans receivable of $13.72 billion at March 31, 2024, decreased 1% from $13.85 billion at December 31, 2023, reflecting declines in commercial and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by strong growth in residential mortgage loans.

The following table sets forth the loan portfolio composition at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans $ 8,707,673 63.5 % $ 8,797,884 63.6 % $ 9,373,529 62.2 % Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans 4,041,063 29.5 % 4,135,044 29.8 % 4,821,270 32.0 % Residential mortgage and other loans 970,442 7.0 % 920,691 6.6 % 870,050 5.8 % Loans receivable $ 13,719,178 100.0 % $ 13,853,619 100.0 % $ 15,064,849 100.0 %

Deposits. Total deposits were stable quarter-over-quarter with total deposits of $14.75 billion at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, reflecting growth in customer deposits that offset a planned reduction of brokered deposits. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company reduced brokered time deposits by $182.7 million, or 13% from December 31, 2023.

The following table sets forth the deposit composition at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 3,652,592 24.7 % $ 3,914,967 26.5 % $ 4,504,621 28.4 % Money market, interest bearing demand, and savings deposits 5,313,064 36.0 % 4,872,029 33.0 % 4,563,702 28.9 % Time deposits 5,787,761 39.3 % 5,966,757 40.5 % 6,759,886 42.7 % Total deposits $ 14,753,417 100.0 % $ 14,753,753 100.0 % $ 15,828,209 100.0 % Gross loan-to-deposit ratio 93.0 % 93.9 % 96.0 %

Borrowings. Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings totaled $795.6 million at March 31, 2024, $1.80 billion at December 31, 2023, and $2.13 billion at March 31, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter reduction reflects the payoff of $1.00 billion of the Company's BTFP borrowings during the 2024 first quarter.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets. Nonperforming assets totaled $106.8 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. This compares with nonperforming assets of $45.5 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, and $80.2 million, or 0.39% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in nonperforming assets largely reflects one relationship consisting of three commercial real estate loans that were accruing delinquent loans past due 90 days or more at March 31, 2024. These loans are fully secured and sales agreements are in place for the collateral properties.

The following table sets forth the components of nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Loans on nonaccrual status (1) $ 59,526 $ 45,204 $ 78,861 Accruing delinquent loans past due 90 days or more 47,290 261 364 Total nonperforming loans 106,816 45,465 79,225 Other real estate owned - 63 938 Total nonperforming assets $ 106,816 $ 45,528 $ 80,163 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.59 % 0.24 % 0.39 %

_____________________________________ (1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $10.9 million, $11.4 million and $7.6 million at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Net charge offs and provision for credit losses. The Company recorded net charge offs of $3.5 million in the 2024 first quarter, equivalent to 0.10%, annualized, of average loans. This compares with net charge offs of $1.8 million, or 0.05%, annualized, of average loans in the immediately preceding fourth quarter.

The following table sets forth net charge offs and annualized net charge off ratios for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023:

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Net charge offs $ 3,536 $ 1,815 $ 108 Net charge offs/average loans receivable (annualized) 0.10 % 0.05 % - %

For the 2024 first quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million. This compares with a provision for credit losses of $2.4 million in the immediately preceding fourth quarter.

Allowance for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses totaled $158.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared with $158.7 million at December 31, 2023. The allowance coverage ratio was 1.16% of loans receivable at March 31, 2024, up one basis point from 1.15% at December 31, 2023. Year-over-year, allowance coverage of loans receivable increased from 1.09% at March 31, 2023.

The following table sets forth the allowance for credit losses and the coverage ratios at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Allowance for credit losses $ 158,758 $ 158,694 $ 163,544 Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.09 %

Capital

The Company's capital ratios are strong and all regulatory risk-based capital ratios expanded quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. At March 31, 2024, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements generally required to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. The following table sets forth the capital ratios for the Company at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023:

(unaudited) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Minimum Guideline

for "Well-Capitalized" Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.47 % 12.28 % 10.75 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.17 % 12.96 % 11.36 % 8.00 % Total Capital Ratio 14.19 % 13.92 % 12.25 % 10.00 % Leverage Ratio 10.42 % 10.11 % 10.13 % 5.00 %

At March 31, 2024, total stockholders' equity was $2.11 billion, or $17.51 per common share. Quarter-over-quarter, stockholders' equity decreased slightly by $9.0 million, primarily reflecting an adverse change in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), partially offset by growth in retained earnings. Tangible common equity ("TCE") per share(1) was $13.63 at March 31, 2024, compared with $13.76 at December 31, 2023, and the TCE ratio(1) was 9.33%, up 47 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

The following table sets forth the TCE per share and the TCE ratio at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023:

(unaudited) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 TCE per share (1) $ 13.63 $ 13.76 $ 13.26 TCE ratio (1) 9.33 % 8.86 % 7.91 %

_____________________________________ (1) TCE per share and TCE ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Pages 9 and 10.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $18.09 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2024. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, the Bank provides a full suite of commercial, corporate and consumer loans, including commercial and commercial real estate lending, SBA lending, residential mortgage and other consumer lending; deposit and fee-based products and services; international trade financing; cash management services, foreign currency exchange solutions, and interest rate derivative products, among others. Bank of Hope operates 48 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices, commercial loan production offices, and residential mortgage loan production offices in the United States; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to www.bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.

About Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawai'i, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state-chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawai'i. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawai'i and has 28 branch offices in the state of Hawai'i. For additional information, please visit Territorial's website at: https://www.tsbhawaii.bank. By including the foregoing website address link, Territorial does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share data) Assets: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 % change 3/31/2023 % change Cash and due from banks $ 1,185,296 $ 1,928,967 (39 )% $ 2,212,637 (46 )% Investment securities 2,277,990 2,408,971 (5 )% 2,231,989 2 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock and other investments 61,175 61,000 - % 59,962 2 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 2,763 3,408 (19 )% 125,268 (98 )% Loans receivable 13,719,178 13,853,619 (1 )% 15,064,849 (9 )% Allowance for credit losses (158,758 ) (158,694 ) - % (163,544 ) (3 )% Net loans receivable 13,560,420 13,694,925 (1 )% 14,901,305 (9 )% Accrued interest receivable 60,316 61,720 (2 )% 57,021 6 % Premises and equipment, net 50,541 50,611 - % 47,887 6 % Goodwill and intangible assets 467,984 468,385 - % 469,728 - % Other assets 421,729 453,535 (7 )% 463,087 (9 )% Total assets $ 18,088,214 $ 19,131,522 (5 )% $ 20,568,884 (12 )% Liabilities: Deposits $ 14,753,417 $ 14,753,753 - % $ 15,828,209 (7 )% FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings 795,634 1,795,726 (56 )% 2,130,000 (63 )% Subordinated debentures and convertible notes, net 108,592 108,269 - % 313,533 (65 )% Accrued interest payable 122,467 168,174 (27 )% 53,818 128 % Other liabilities 195,834 184,357 6 % 184,744 6 % Total liabilities $ 15,975,944 $ 17,010,279 (6 )% $ 18,510,304 (14 )% Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value $ 138 $ 138 - % $ 137 1 % Additional paid-in capital 1,439,484 1,439,963 - % 1,430,977 1 % Retained earnings 1,159,593 1,150,547 1 % 1,106,390 5 % Treasury stock, at cost (264,667 ) (264,667 ) - % (264,667 ) - % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (222,278 ) (204,738 ) (9 )% (214,257 ) (4 )% Total stockholders' equity 2,112,270 2,121,243 - % 2,058,580 3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,088,214 $ 19,131,522 (5 )% $ 20,568,884 (12 )% Common stock shares - authorized 150,000,000 150,000,000 150,000,000 Common stock shares - outstanding 120,610,029 120,126,786 119,865,732 Treasury stock shares 17,382,835 17,382,835 17,382,835

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 % change 3/31/2023 % change Interest and fees on loans $ 213,626 $ 221,020 (3 )% $ 215,935 (1 )% Interest on investment securities 18,049 18,398 (2 )% 15,125 19 % Interest on cash and deposits at other banks 27,183 29,029 (6 )% 4,922 452 % Interest on other investments and FHLB dividends 816 777 5 % 695 17 % Total interest income 259,674 269,224 (4 )% 236,677 10 % Interest on deposits 124,033 121,305 2 % 92,348 34 % Interest on borrowings 20,594 22,003 (6 )% 10,451 97 % Total interest expense 144,627 143,308 1 % 102,799 41 % Net interest income before provision 115,047 125,916 (9 )% 133,878 (14 )% Provision for credit losses 2,600 2,400 8 % 3,320 (22 )% Net interest income after provision 112,447 123,516 (9 )% 130,558 (14 )% Service fees on deposit accounts 2,587 2,505 3 % 2,221 16 % Net gains on sales of SBA loans - - - % 2,225 (100 )% Other income and fees 5,699 6,775 (16 )% 6,532 (13 )% Total noninterest income 8,286 9,280 (11 )% 10,978 (25 )% Salaries and employee benefits 47,836 47,364 1 % 57,169 (16 )% Occupancy 6,786 7,231 (6 )% 7,521 (10 )% Furniture and equipment 5,340 5,302 1 % 5,058 6 % Data processing and communications 2,990 2,976 - % 2,822 6 % FDIC assessment 2,926 3,141 (7 )% 1,781 64 % FDIC special assessment 1,000 3,971 (75 )% - 100 % Earned interest credit 5,834 6,505 (10 )% 4,427 32 % Restructuring costs 143 11,076 (99 )% - 100 % Merger related costs 1,044 - 100 % - 100 % Other noninterest expense 10,940 11,625 (6 )% 9,956 10 % Total noninterest expense 84,839 99,191 (14 )% 88,734 (4 )% Income before income taxes 35,894 33,605 7 % 52,802 (32 )% Income tax provision 10,030 7,124 41 % 13,681 (27 )% Net income $ 25,864 $ 26,481 (2 )% $ 39,121 (34 )% Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.33 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 121,020,292 120,761,112 120,242,295

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited For the Three Months Ended Profitability measures (annualized): 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 ROA 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.82 % ROA excluding notable items (1) 0.57 % 0.78 % 0.82 % ROE 4.87 % 5.17 % 7.65 % ROE excluding notable items (1) 5.16 % 7.49 % 7.65 % ROTCE (1) 6.24 % 6.71 % 9.93 % ROTCE excluding notable items (1) 6.62 % 9.71 % 9.93 % Net interest margin 2.55 % 2.70 % 3.02 % Efficiency ratio (not annualized) 68.79 % 73.37 % 61.26 % Efficiency ratio excluding notable items (not annualized) (1) 67.02 % 62.24 % 61.26 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.77 % 2.02 % 1.86 % Noninterest expense / average assets, excluding notable items (1) 1.73 % 1.72 % 1.86 %

(1) ROA excluding notable items, ROE excluding notable items, ROTCE, ROTCE excluding notable items, efficiency ratio excluding notable items, and noninterest expense / average assets excluding notable items are non-GAAP financial measures. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Pages 9 and 10.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 13,746,219 $ 213,626 6.25 % $ 14,052,953 $ 221,020 6.24 % $ 15,235,386 $ 215,935 5.75 % Investment securities 2,317,154 18,049 3.13 % 2,283,613 18,398 3.20 % 2,248,479 15,125 2.73 % Interest earning cash and deposits at other banks 2,019,769 27,183 5.41 % 2,142,147 29,029 5.38 % 473,344 4,922 4.22 % FHLB stock and other investments 48,136 816 6.82 % 47,587 777 6.48 % 47,043 695 5.99 % Total interest earning assets $ 18,131,278 $ 259,674 5.76 % $ 18,526,300 $ 269,224 5.77 % $ 18,004,252 $ 236,677 5.33 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Money market, interest bearing demand and savings $ 5,072,782 $ 50,145 3.98 % $ 4,821,222 $ 45,662 3.76 % $ 5,597,251 $ 42,226 3.06 % Time deposits 5,985,501 73,888 4.96 % 6,327,191 75,643 4.74 % 5,543,369 50,122 3.67 % Total interest bearing deposits 11,058,283 124,033 4.51 % 11,148,413 121,305 4.32 % 11,140,620 92,348 3.36 % FHLB and FRB borrowings 1,683,334 17,853 4.27 % 1,795,740 19,224 4.25 % 676,444 6,698 4.02 % Subordinated debentures and convertible notes 104,493 2,741 10.38 % 104,198 2,779 10.44 % 319,905 3,753 4.69 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 12,846,110 $ 144,627 4.53 % $ 13,048,351 $ 143,308 4.36 % $ 12,136,969 $ 102,799 3.44 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 3,803,870 4,113,680 4,662,081 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 16,649,980 3.49 % $ 17,162,031 3.31 % $ 16,799,050 2.48 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 115,047 1.23 % $ 125,916 1.41 % $ 133,878 1.89 % Net interest margin 2.55 % 2.70 % 3.02 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 3,803,870 $ - - % $ 4,113,680 $ - - % $ 4,662,081 $ - - % Interest bearing deposits 11,058,283 124,033 4.51 % 11,148,413 121,305 4.32 % 11,140,620 92,348 3.36 % Total deposits $ 14,862,153 $ 124,033 3.36 % $ 15,262,093 $ 121,305 3.15 % $ 15,802,701 $ 92,348 2.37 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 % change 3/31/2023 % change Loans, including loans held for sale $ 13,746,219 $ 14,052,953 (2 )% $ 15,235,386 (10 )% Investment securities 2,317,154 2,283,613 1 % 2,248,479 3 % Interest earning cash and deposits at other banks 2,019,769 2,142,147 (6 )% 473,344 327 % Interest earning assets 18,131,278 18,526,300 (2 )% 18,004,252 1 % Goodwill and intangible assets 468,229 468,622 - % 469,992 - % Total assets 19,140,775 19,600,942 (2 )% 19,087,170 - % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 3,803,870 4,113,680 (8 )% 4,662,081 (18 )% Interest bearing deposits 11,058,283 11,148,413 (1 )% 11,140,620 (1 )% Total deposits 14,862,153 15,262,093 (3 )% 15,802,701 (6 )% Interest bearing liabilities 12,846,110 13,048,351 (2 )% 12,136,969 6 % Stockholders' equity 2,126,333 2,048,335 4 % 2,046,159 4 % LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 % change 3/31/2023 % change Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans $ 8,707,673 $ 8,797,884 (1 )% $ 9,373,529 (7 )% Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans 4,041,063 4,135,044 (2 )% 4,821,270 (16 )% Residential mortgage and other loans 970,442 920,691 5 % 870,050 12 % Loans receivable 13,719,178 13,853,619 (1 )% 15,064,849 (9 )% Allowance for credit losses (158,758 ) (158,694 ) - % (163,544 ) (3 )% Loans receivable, net $ 13,560,420 $ 13,694,925 (1 )% $ 14,901,305 (9 )% CRE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 % change 3/31/2023 % change Multi-tenant retail $ 1,666,153 $ 1,704,337 (2 )% $ 1,817,874 (8 )% Industrial warehouses 1,221,852 1,226,780 - % 1,309,763 (7 )% Multifamily 1,212,941 1,226,384 (1 )% 1,302,597 (7 )% Gas stations and car washes 1,013,708 1,030,888 (2 )% 1,046,528 (3 )% Mixed-use facilities 861,613 870,664 (1 )% 818,227 5 % Hotels/motels 786,198 796,267 (1 )% 900,990 (13 )% Single-tenant retail 667,898 662,705 1 % 706,593 (5 )% Office 401,392 401,821 - % 464,703 (14 )% All other 875,918 878,038 - % 1,006,254 (13 )% Total CRE loans $ 8,707,673 $ 8,797,884 (1 )% $ 9,373,529 (7 )% DEPOSIT COMPOSITION: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 % change 3/31/2023 % change Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 3,652,592 $ 3,914,967 (7 )% $ 4,504,621 (19 )% Money market, interest bearing demand, and savings 5,313,064 4,872,029 9 % 4,563,702 16 % Time deposits 5,787,761 5,966,757 (3 )% 6,759,886 (14 )% Total deposits $ 14,753,417 $ 14,753,753 - % $ 15,828,209 (7 )%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) CAPITAL & CAPITAL RATIOS: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,112,270 $ 2,121,243 $ 2,058,580 Total capital $ 2,130,033 $ 2,120,157 $ 2,068,433 Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.47 % 12.28 % 10.75 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.17 % 12.96 % 11.36 % Total capital ratio 14.19 % 13.92 % 12.25 % Leverage ratio 10.42 % 10.11 % 10.13 % Total risk weighted assets $ 15,011,661 $ 15,230,302 $ 16,886,419 Book value per common share $ 17.51 $ 17.66 $ 17.17 TCE per share (1) $ 13.63 $ 13.76 $ 13.26 TCE ratio (1) 9.33 % 8.86 % 7.91 % (1) TCE per share and TCE ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9. Three Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES CHANGES: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Balance at beginning of period $ 158,694 $ 158,809 $ 172,996 $ 163,544 $ 162,359 ASU 2022-02 day 1 adoption impact - - - - (407 ) Provision for credit loss on loans 3,600 1,700 16,800 8,900 1,700 Recoveries 1,184 306 2,938 1,531 387 Charge offs (4,720 ) (2,121 ) (33,925 ) (979 ) (495 ) Balance at end of period $ 158,758 $ 158,694 $ 158,809 $ 172,996 $ 163,544 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 2,843 $ 3,843 $ 3,143 $ 3,081 $ 2,971 Three Months Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Provision for credit loss on loans $ 3,600 $ 1,700 $ 16,800 $ 8,900 $ 1,700 Provision for unfunded loan commitments (1,000 ) 700 62 110 1,620 Provision for credit losses $ 2,600 $ 2,400 $ 16,862 $ 9,010 $ 3,320

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) NET LOAN CHARGE OFFS (RECOVERIES): 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 CRE loans $ (497 ) $ 1,560 $ (2,227 ) $ 438 $ (109 ) C&I loans 4,072 138 33,145 (1,091 ) 196 Residential mortgage and other loans (39 ) 117 69 101 21 Net loan charge offs (recoveries) $ 3,536 $ 1,815 $ 30,987 $ (552 ) $ 108 Net charge offs (recoveries)/average loans receivable (annualized) 0.10 % 0.05 % 0.85 % (0.01 )% - %

NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Loans on nonaccrual status (1) $ 59,526 $ 45,204 $ 39,081 $ 61,252 $ 78,861 Accruing delinquent loans past due 90 days or more 47,290 261 21,579 15,182 364 Total nonperforming loans 106,816 45,465 60,660 76,434 79,225 Other real estate owned ("OREO") - 63 1,043 938 938 Total nonperforming assets $ 106,816 $ 45,528 $ 61,703 $ 77,372 $ 80,163 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.59 % 0.24 % 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.39 % Nonperforming assets/loans receivable & OREO 0.78 % 0.33 % 0.43 % 0.52 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets/total capital 5.06 % 2.15 % 3.04 % 3.74 % 3.89 % Nonperforming loans/loans receivable 0.78 % 0.33 % 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.53 % Nonaccrual loans/loans receivable 0.43 % 0.33 % 0.27 % 0.41 % 0.52 % Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.11 % 1.16 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 148.63 % 349.05 % 261.80 % 226.33 % 206.43 % (1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $10.9 million, $11.4 million, $12.1 million, $11.9 million, and $7.6 million, at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. NONACCRUAL LOANS BY TYPE: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 CRE loans $ 37,835 $ 33,932 $ 26,687 $ 29,270 $ 44,376 C&I loans 15,071 5,013 4,234 23,042 26,191 Residential mortgage and other loans 6,620 6,259 8,160 8,940 8,294 Total nonaccrual loans $ 59,526 $ 45,204 $ 39,081 $ 61,252 $ 78,861

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 30 - 59 days past due $ 2,273 $ 2,833 $ 2,906 $ 9,295 $ 7,662 60 - 89 days past due 313 1,289 506 178 249 Total accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due $ 2,586 $ 4,122 $ 3,412 $ 9,473 $ 7,911 ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 CRE loans $ 1,639 $ 2,160 $ 611 $ 7,339 $ 3,652 C&I loans 551 1,643 1,168 990 419 Residential mortgage and other loans 396 319 1,633 1,144 3,840 Total accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due $ 2,586 $ 4,122 $ 3,412 $ 9,473 $ 7,911 CRITICIZED LOANS: 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Special mention loans $ 215,183 $ 178,992 $ 186,600 $ 210,806 $ 166,472 Substandard loans 206,350 143,449 174,161 134,203 138,224 Total criticized loans $ 421,533 $ 322,441 $ 360,761 $ 345,009 $ 304,696

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures

Management reviews select non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's and the Bank's financial performance and in response to market participant interest. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management are provided below.

Three Months Ended RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,126,333 $ 2,048,335 $ 2,046,159 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (468,229 ) (468,622 ) (469,992 ) Average TCE $ 1,658,104 $ 1,579,713 $ 1,576,167 Net income $ 25,864 $ 26,481 $ 39,121 ROTCE (annualized) 6.24 % 6.71 % 9.93 % TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,112,270 $ 2,121,243 $ 2,058,580 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (467,984 ) (468,385 ) (469,728 ) TCE $ 1,644,286 $ 1,652,858 $ 1,588,852 Total assets $ 18,088,214 $ 19,131,522 $ 20,568,884 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (467,984 ) (468,385 ) (469,728 ) Tangible assets $ 17,620,230 $ 18,663,137 $ 20,099,156 TCE ratio 9.33 % 8.86 % 7.91 % Common shares outstanding 120,610,029 120,126,786 119,865,732 TCE per share $ 13.63 $ 13.76 $ 13.26 Three Months Ended PROFITABILITY RATIOS EXCLUDING NOTABLE ITEMS 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Net income $ 25,864 $ 26,481 $ 39,121 Notable items: FDIC special assessment expense 1,000 3,971 - Restructuring costs 143 11,076 - Merger related costs 1,044 - - Total notable items 2,187 15,047 - Tax provision 611 3,190 - Less: total notable items, net of tax provision $ 1,576 $ 11,857 $ - Net income excluding notable items $ 27,440 $ 38,338 $ 39,121 Diluted common shares 121,020,292 120,761,112 120,242,295 EPS excluding notable items $ 0.23 $ 0.32 $ 0.33 Average Assets 19,140,775 19,600,942 19,087,170 ROA excluding notable items 0.57 % 0.78 % 0.82 % Average Equity 2,126,333 2,048,335 2,046,159 ROE excluding notable items 5.16 % 7.49 % 7.65 % Average TCE $ 1,658,104 $ 1,579,713 $ 1,576,167 ROTCE excluding notable items 6.62 % 9.71 % 9.93 % Three Months Ended EFFICIENCY RATIOS EXCLUDING NOTABLE ITEMS 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Noninterest expense $ 84,839 $ 99,191 $ 88,734 Less: notable items: FDIC special assessment expense (1,000 ) (3,971 ) - Restructuring costs (143 ) (11,076 ) - Merger related costs (1,044 ) - - Noninterest expense excluding notable items $ 82,652 $ 84,144 $ 88,734 Revenue $ 123,333 $ 135,196 $ 144,856 Efficiency ratio excluding notable items 67.02 % 62.24 % 61.26 % Average assets 19,140,775 19,600,942 19,087,170 Noninterest expense / average assets, excluding notable items 1.73 % 1.72 % 1.86 %

