Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: A2DSNH | ISIN: DK0060854669 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ2
Frankfurt
29.04.24
08:06 Uhr
155,60 Euro
+1,20
+0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2024 | 16:22
54 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 1 May 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0060854669           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ringkjøbing Landbobank      
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 27,491,339 shares (DKK 27,491,339)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        784,600 shares (DKK 784,600)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  26,706,739 shares (DKK 26,706,739)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RILBA               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3292               
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
