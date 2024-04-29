KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, announced net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $110.3 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared to $70.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 (linked quarter) and $92.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. The results for the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 include pre-tax expense of $13.0 million and $52.8 million, respectively, for the industry-wide FDIC special assessment.

Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled later in this release to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, was $120.7 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $112.0 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $92.8 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (operating PTPP), a non-GAAP measure reconciled later in this release to the components of net income before taxes, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, was $157.5 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $134.9 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, for the linked quarter, and $135.4 million, or $2.78 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. These operating PTPP results represent increases of 16.7% on a linked-quarter basis and 16.3% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

"Our 2024 is off to a great start, with strong first quarter financial results driven by balance sheet and net interest income growth, net interest margin expansion, double-digit growth in our fee income revenue, and stable credit metrics," said Mariner Kemper, UMB Financial Corporation chairman and chief executive officer.

"Our performance validates the perspective I shared earlier this year that the dramatized and highly exaggerated regional bank crisis from a year ago-and similar frenzy over idiosyncratic commercial real estate headlines earlier this year-do not apply to the whole regional banking industry, which remains on strong footing. As students of history, we believe in gravity and that what goes up will eventually come down. We run the company based on this expectation.

"While indications suggest the economy is on reasonably stable footing, persistently high inflation, an upcoming presidential election cycle, and a potential 'No Landing' scenario may dictate a constrictive Federal Reserve monetary policy that could pose economic challenges.

"In the first quarter of 2024, average loans increased 9.8% to $23.4 billion, while average deposits increased $2.0 billion or 6.2%, from one year ago. Our financial metrics demonstrate our borrowers and depository clients remain cautiously optimistic and selective with their investments. The overall loan portfolio remains healthy as exemplified by net charge-offs averaging less than 10 basis points in each of the past seven quarters, and non-performing loans at a meager eight basis points of total loans. Also of note for the quarter is that we closed on the purchase of a co-branded credit card portfolio partnership with Rural King, a preeminent, family-owned general merchandise store with more than 130 locations in a 13-state footprint."

(i) A non-GAAP financial measure reconciled later in this release to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure.

First Quarter 2024 earnings discussion

Summary of quarterly financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q1 2024 2023 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 110,258 $ 70,923 $ 92,437 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) 2.25 1.45 1.90 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP)(i) 157,451 134,901 135,369 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP)(i) 3.22 2.76 2.78 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP)(i) 163,967 141,571 141,924 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE - diluted (Non-GAAP)(i) 3.35 2.90 2.91 Net operating income (Non-GAAP)(i) 120,712 112,038 92,836 Operating earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP)(i) 2.47 2.29 1.91 GAAP Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.69 % 0.97 % Return on average equity 14.11 9.52 13.76 Efficiency ratio 63.44 77.65 63.12 Non-GAAP(i) Operating return on average assets 1.16 % 1.10 % 0.98 % Operating return on average equity 15.44 15.04 13.82 Operating efficiency ratio 60.04 63.06 62.98 (i) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures later in this release.

Summary of revenue UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q1 Q4 Q1 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2024 2023 2023 LQ PY Net interest income $ 239,434 $ 230,522 $ 241,696 $ 8,912 $ (2,262 ) Noninterest income: Trust and securities processing 69,478 66,584 62,359 2,894 7,119 Trading and investment banking 5,462 5,751 5,308 (289 ) 154 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,757 21,330 21,159 (573 ) (402 ) Insurance fees and commissions 283 238 274 45 9 Brokerage fees 13,160 13,439 13,676 (279 ) (516 ) Bankcard fees 21,968 18,672 18,172 3,296 3,796 Investment securities gains (losses), net 9,371 1,014 (5,324 ) 8,357 14,695 Other 18,765 13,226 14,576 5,539 4,189 Total noninterest income $ 159,244 $ 140,254 $ 130,200 $ 18,990 $ 29,044 Total revenue $ 398,678 $ 370,776 $ 371,896 $ 27,902 $ 26,782 Net interest income (FTE) $ 245,950 $ 237,192 $ 248,251 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.48 % 2.46 % 2.76 % Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue 39.9 37.8 35.0

Net interest income

First quarter 2024 net interest income totaled $239.4 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 3.9%, from the linked quarter, driven primarily by continued growth in average loans and higher levels of liquidity, $1.4 million in municipal bond hedge gain amortization, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Average earning assets increased $1.6 billion, or 4.1%, from the linked quarter, largely driven by an increase of $931.4 million in interest-bearing due from banks, an increase of $428.4 million in average securities, and an increase of $245.0 million in average loans.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.3 billion, or 4.9%, from the linked quarter, primarily driven by increases of $903.2 million in interest-bearing deposits and $501.4 million in federal funds and repurchase agreements, partially offset by a decrease of $102.8 million in borrowed funds. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $52.3 million, or 0.5%, as compared to the linked quarter.

Net interest margin for the first quarter was 2.48%, an increase of two basis points from the linked quarter, driven by increased loan yields, the benefit of free funds, favorable impact of bond hedge gain amortization, and earning asset mix changes, partially offset by the increased cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased eight basis points to 4.03%. Total cost of funds increased nine basis points from the linked quarter to 2.96%. Both average loan yields and earning asset yields increased 10 basis points from the linked quarter.

On a year-over-year basis, net interest income decreased $2.3 million, or 0.9%, driven by higher interest expense, primarily due to an unfavorable mix shift in the composition of liabilities and new deposit client acquisitions at prevailing market rates. This decrease was partially offset by a $2.1 billion, or 9.8%, increase in average loans as well as the benefit from higher short-term interest rates on loan pricing and yields.

Compared to the first quarter of 2023, average earning assets increased $3.4 billion, or 9.4%, largely driven by the increase in average loans noted above and an increase of $1.8 billion in interest-bearing due from banks, partially offset by a decrease of $244.7 million in federal funds sold and resell agreements.

Average deposits increased 6.2% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances decreased 15.5% compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by migration to rate-bearing deposit categories, as expected in a higher interest rate environment. Average demand deposit balances comprised 30.0% of total deposits, compared to 31.0% in the linked quarter and 37.8% in the first quarter of 2023.

Average borrowed funds decreased $102.8 million as compared to the linked quarter and increased $983.1 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by short-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve.

Noninterest income

First quarter 2024 noninterest income increased $19.0 million, or 13.5%, on a linked-quarter basis, largely due to: $8.4 million in higher investment securities gains, primarily driven by a net $8.6 million gain on disposition of two of the company's non-marketable securities. The company recognized a gain of $10.7 million and a loss of $2.1 million, respectively, on these two securities. An increase of $5.8 million in other miscellaneous income, recorded in other income, related to a $4.0 million legal settlement and a $1.8 million gain on sale of land, both recorded during the first quarter of 2024. An increase of $3.3 million in bankcard income primarily driven by higher interchange revenue and lower rebates and rewards expense as compared to the linked quarter. Increases of $1.1 million in trust income, $1.0 million in fund services income, and $0.8 million in corporate trust income, all recorded in trust and securities processing. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $0.8 million in derivative income, recorded in other income, and $0.6 million in service charges on deposits.

Compared to the prior year, noninterest income in the first quarter of 2024 increased $29.0 million, or 22.3%, primarily driven by: An increase of $14.7 million in investment securities gains, primarily driven by a $10.7 million gain on disposition of one of the company's non-marketable securities during the first quarter of 2024, coupled with the impairment loss on an available-for-sale subordinated debt security recorded in the prior year. An increase of $5.7 million in other miscellaneous income, recorded in other income, related to a $4.0 million legal settlement and a $1.8 million gain on sale of land, both recorded during the first quarter of 2024. Increases of $5.0 million in fund services income, $1.1 million in trust income, and $1.0 million in corporate trust income, all recorded in trust and securities processing. An increase of $3.8 million in bankcard income primarily driven by higher interchange revenue and lower rebates and rewards expense as compared to the prior year. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.4 million in derivative income, recorded in other income.



Noninterest expense

Summary of noninterest expense UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q1 Q4 Q1 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2024 2023 2023 LQ PY Salaries and employee benefits $ 143,006 $ 134,231 $ 142,498 $ 8,775 $ 508 Occupancy, net 12,270 12,296 12,177 (26 ) 93 Equipment 16,503 16,579 17,849 (76 ) (1,346 ) Supplies and services 3,301 5,546 3,875 (2,245 ) (574 ) Marketing and business development 6,025 6,659 5,335 (634 ) 690 Processing fees 27,936 27,271 23,240 665 4,696 Legal and consulting 7,894 8,424 7,285 (530 ) 609 Bankcard 10,567 8,677 7,133 1,890 3,434 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,960 2,048 2,298 (88 ) (338 ) Regulatory fees 19,395 59,183 5,551 (39,788 ) 13,844 Other 5,947 9,060 9,811 (3,113 ) (3,864 ) Total noninterest expense $ 254,804 $ 289,974 $ 237,052 $ (35,170 ) $ 17,752

GAAP noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $254.8 million, a decrease of $35.2 million, or 12.1%, from the linked quarter and an increase of $17.8 million, or 7.5% from the first quarter of 2023. Operating noninterest expense, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled later in this release to noninterest expense, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, was $241.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.4 million, or 2.3%, from the linked quarter and an increase of $4.7 million, or 2.0%, from the first quarter of 2023.

The linked-quarter decrease in GAAP noninterest expense was driven by: A decrease of $39.8 million in regulatory fees expense, driven by the lower FDIC special assessment levied on banks to recoup the losses related to two of the bank failures in March 2023. The results for the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 include pre-tax expense of $13.0 million and $52.8 million, respectively, for the industry-wide FDIC special assessment. A decrease of $2.2 million in supplies driven by purchases of computers during the linked quarter. Decreases of $1.5 million in operational losses and $1.3 million in charitable contribution expense, both recorded in other expense. These decreases were partially offset by a seasonal increase of $9.1 million in payroll taxes, insurance, and 401(k) expense recognized in the first quarter.

The year-over-year increase in GAAP noninterest expense was driven by: An increase of $13.8 million in regulatory fees, primarily driven by the aforementioned $13.0 million FDIC special assessment recorded in the first quarter of 2024. An increase of $4.7 million in processing fees expense due to the ongoing modernization of the company's core systems and the timing of multiple software projects. An increase of $3.4 million in bankcard expense driven by higher administrative expenses and fraud losses. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $3.5 million in operational losses, recorded in other expense, and $1.3 million in equipment expense, driven by reduced software expense.



Income taxes

The company's effective tax rate was 17.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 17.2% for the same period in 2023.

Balance sheet

Average total assets for the first quarter of 2024 were $42.0 billion compared to $40.5 billion for the linked quarter and $38.5 billion for the same period in 2023.

Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q1 Q4 Q1 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2024 2023 2023 LQ PY Commercial and industrial $ 9,942,457 $ 9,825,043 $ 9,287,319 $ 117,414 $ 655,138 Specialty lending 485,989 496,816 564,633 (10,827 ) (78,644 ) Commercial real estate 9,026,511 8,890,057 7,812,140 136,454 1,214,371 Consumer real estate 2,968,320 2,945,114 2,738,184 23,206 230,136 Consumer 154,062 153,791 136,571 271 17,491 Credit cards 489,546 495,502 453,704 (5,956 ) 35,842 Leases and other 287,158 302,740 279,049 (15,582 ) 8,109 Total loans $ 23,354,043 $ 23,109,063 $ 21,271,600 $ 244,980 $ 2,082,443

Average loans for the first quarter of 2024 increased $245.0 million, or 1.1%, on a linked-quarter basis and $2.1 billion, or 9.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Summary of average securities - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q1 Q4 Q1 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2024 2023 2023 LQ PY Securities available for sale: U.S. Treasury $ 1,127,611 $ 859,114 $ 783,170 $ 268,497 $ 344,441 U.S. Agencies 199,719 169,723 171,825 29,996 27,894 Mortgage-backed 3,595,619 3,466,152 3,938,137 129,467 (342,518 ) State and political subdivisions 1,254,148 1,218,176 1,356,785 35,972 (102,637 ) Corporates 341,142 345,634 364,854 (4,492 ) (23,712 ) Collateralized loan obligations 347,063 349,149 348,477 (2,086 ) (1,414 ) Total securities available for sale $ 6,865,302 $ 6,407,948 $ 6,963,248 $ 457,354 $ (97,946 ) Securities held to maturity: U.S. Agencies $ 123,225 $ 123,195 $ 123,106 $ 30 $ 119 Mortgage-backed 2,707,780 2,756,528 2,934,113 (48,748 ) (226,333 ) State and political subdivisions 2,821,799 2,825,138 2,814,912 (3,339 ) 6,887 Total securities held to maturity $ 5,652,804 $ 5,704,861 $ 5,872,131 $ (52,057 ) $ (219,327 ) Trading securities $ 17,893 $ 16,880 $ 9,258 $ 1,013 $ 8,635 Other securities 478,805 456,758 359,238 22,047 119,567 Total securities $ 13,014,804 $ 12,586,447 $ 13,203,875 $ 428,357 $ (189,071 )

Average total securities increased 3.4% on a linked-quarter basis and decreased 1.4% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

At March 31, 2024, the unrealized pre-tax net loss on the available-for-sale securities portfolio was $665.9 million, or 9.2% of the $7.2 billion amortized cost balance. At March 31, 2024, the unrealized pre-tax net loss on the securities designated as held to maturity was $601.3 million, or 10.7% of the $5.6 billion amortized cost value.

Summary of average deposits - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q1 Q4 Q1 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2024 2023 2023 LQ PY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 10,066,409 $ 10,118,748 $ 11,919,277 $ (52,339 ) $ (1,852,868 ) Interest-bearing demand and savings 20,701,659 19,457,878 18,427,662 1,243,781 2,273,997 Time deposits 2,758,064 3,098,636 1,215,506 (340,572 ) 1,542,558 Total deposits $ 33,526,132 $ 32,675,262 $ 31,562,445 $ 850,870 $ 1,963,687 Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total 30.0 % 31.0 % 37.8 %

Average deposits increased 2.6% on a linked-quarter basis and 6.2% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, total estimated uninsured deposits were $25.3 billion, or approximately 68.4% of total deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits, when adjusted to exclude affiliate (company-owned) and collateralized deposits, were $17.9 billion, and represented approximately 48.6% of total deposits. During the quarter, estimated adjusted uninsured deposits averaged $14.4 billion, or approximately 43.0% of total average deposits.

Capital

Capital information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Total equity $ 3,152,816 $ 3,100,419 $ 2,814,659 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (594,538 ) (556,935 ) (626,776 ) Book value per common share 64.68 63.85 58.03 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)(i) 59.01 58.12 52.17 Regulatory capital: Common equity Tier 1 capital $ 3,503,837 $ 3,418,676 $ 3,196,111 Tier 1 capital 3,503,837 3,418,676 3,196,111 Total capital 4,115,097 4,014,910 3,776,407 Regulatory capital ratios: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.09 % 10.94 % 10.57 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.09 10.94 10.57 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.03 12.85 12.49 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.39 8.49 8.35 (i) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures later in this release.

At March 31, 2024, the regulatory capital ratios presented in the foregoing table exceeded all "well-capitalized" regulatory thresholds.

Asset Quality

Credit quality UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - total loans $ 3,017 $ 1,352 $ 4,618 $ (139 ) $ 4,643 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of total average loans 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.08 % (0.00 )% 0.09 % Loans over 90 days past due $ 3,076 $ 3,111 $ 3,044 $ 10,675 $ 1,723 Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.01 % Nonaccrual and restructured loans $ 17,756 $ 13,212 $ 17,042 $ 19,347 $ 15,480 Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Provision for credit losses $ 10,000 $ - $ 4,977 $ 13,000 $ 23,250

Provision for credit losses for the first quarter increased $10.0 million from the linked quarter and decreased $13.3 million from the first quarter of 2023. This quarter's provision included approximately $6.7 million related to the purchase of $109.4 million in co-branded credit card receivables. Excluding this, the variances in provision expense were driven largely by changes in macro-economic variables and credit metrics in the current period as compared to the prior periods.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter totaled $3.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.02% of average loans in the linked quarter, and $4.6 million, or 0.09% of average loans for the first quarter of 2023.

Dividend Declaration and Share Repurchase Authorization

At the company's quarterly board meeting, the Board of Directors declared a $0.39 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2024.

The Board also approved the repurchase of up to 1,000,000 shares of the company's common stock. Share repurchases may occur from time to time at any point until the regular meeting of the Board that immediately follows the 2025 annual meeting of the company's shareholders. Shares acquired under the repurchase program may be available for reissuance or resale, including in connection with the company's compensation plans and dividend reinvestment plan. Under the repurchase program, the company may acquire the shares from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of management.

Conference Call

The company will host a call for the investment community on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. (CT). This call has been rescheduled from the previously announced date and time.

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 833-470-1428 or (international) 404-975-4839 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call with access code 397231. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following link:

UMB Financial Conference Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through May 13, 2024, by calling (toll-free) 866-813-9403 or (international) 929-458-6194. The replay access code required for playback is 182605. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we provide information about net operating income, operating earnings per share - diluted (operating EPS), operating return on average equity (operating ROE), operating return on average assets (operating ROA), operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (operating PTPP), operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - diluted (operating PTPP EPS), operating pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis (operating PTPP-FTE), operating pre-tax, pre-provision FTE earnings per share - diluted (operating PTPP-FTE EPS), tangible shareholders' equity, and tangible book value per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures - net operating income, operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, operating PTPP, operating PTPP EPS, operating PTPP-FTE, operating PTPP-FTE EPS, tangible shareholders' equity, and tangible book value per share - and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for acquisition- and severance-related items, and the FDIC special assessment that management does not believe reflect the company's fundamental operating performance.

Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, and the cumulative tax impact of these adjustments.

Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported, adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating ROE is calculated as net operating income, divided by the company's average total shareholders' equity for the relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income, divided by the company's average assets for the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating efficiency ratio is calculated as the company's operating noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the company's total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for sale, net).

Operating PTPP income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net interest income plus GAAP noninterest income, less noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions and severance, and the FDIC special assessment.

Operating PTPP-FTE for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis plus GAAP noninterest income, less noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions and severance, and the FDIC special assessment.

Tangible shareholders' equity for the relevant period is defined as GAAP shareholders' equity, net of intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is defined as tangible shareholders' equity divided by the Company's total shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains, and our other communications may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. All forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Our actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, condition, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition to such factors that have been disclosed previously: macroeconomic and adverse developments and uncertainties related to the collateral effects of the collapse of, and challenges for, domestic and international banks, including the impacts to the U.S. and global economies; sustained levels of high inflation and the potential for an economic recession on the heels of aggressive quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve; and impacts related to or resulting from instability in the Middle East and Russia's military action in Ukraine, such as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments, may also cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Current Report on Form 8-K, or other applicable document that is filed or furnished with the SEC.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas. As the company's reach continues to grow, it also serves business clients nationwide and institutional clients in several countries. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn.

Consolidated Balance Sheets UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Loans $ 23,637,649 $ 21,812,972 Allowance for credit losses on loans (226,159 ) (210,509 ) Net loans 23,411,490 21,602,463 Loans held for sale 4,415 1,422 Securities: Available for sale 6,541,391 6,907,897 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 5,622,617 5,859,323 Trading securities 40,187 19,823 Other securities 473,434 416,337 Total securities 12,677,629 13,203,380 Federal funds sold and resell agreements 180,275 368,158 Interest-bearing due from banks 6,673,104 3,121,323 Cash and due from banks 356,963 472,248 Premises and equipment, net 231,918 260,623 Accrued income 221,447 181,586 Goodwill 207,385 207,385 Other intangibles, net 69,052 76,426 Other assets 1,309,697 1,112,176 Total assets $ 45,343,375 $ 40,607,190 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 13,251,090 $ 12,488,803 Interest-bearing demand and savings 21,018,911 16,760,603 Time deposits under $250,000 2,044,280 456,129 Time deposits of $250,000 or more 599,329 2,226,369 Total deposits 36,913,610 31,931,904 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,225,474 2,160,808 Short-term debt 1,800,000 2,800,000 Long-term debt 383,742 381,796 Accrued expenses and taxes 374,888 207,633 Other liabilities 492,845 310,390 Total liabilities 42,190,559 37,792,531 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 55,057 55,057 Capital surplus 1,127,806 1,120,877 Retained earnings 2,903,106 2,609,928 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (594,538 ) (626,776 ) Treasury stock (338,615 ) (344,427 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,152,816 2,814,659 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,343,375 $ 40,607,190

Consolidated Statements of Income UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 385,566 $ 308,441 Securities: Taxable interest 61,111 53,049 Tax-exempt interest 25,333 25,306 Total securities income 86,444 78,355 Federal funds and resell agreements 3,062 5,651 Interest-bearing due from banks 44,688 16,166 Trading securities 305 134 Total interest income 520,065 408,747 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 223,875 127,899 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 27,662 23,302 Other 29,094 15,850 Total interest expense 280,631 167,051 Net interest income 239,434 241,696 Provision for credit losses 10,000 23,250 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 229,434 218,446 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust and securities processing 69,478 62,359 Trading and investment banking 5,462 5,308 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,757 21,159 Insurance fees and commissions 283 274 Brokerage fees 13,160 13,676 Bankcard fees 21,968 18,172 Investment securities gains (losses), net 9,371 (5,324 ) Other 18,765 14,576 Total noninterest income 159,244 130,200 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 143,006 142,498 Occupancy, net 12,270 12,177 Equipment 16,503 17,849 Supplies and services 3,301 3,875 Marketing and business development 6,025 5,335 Processing fees 27,936 23,240 Legal and consulting 7,894 7,285 Bankcard 10,567 7,133 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,960 2,298 Regulatory fees 19,395 5,551 Other 5,947 9,811 Total noninterest expense 254,804 237,052 Income before income taxes 133,874 111,594 Income tax expense 23,616 19,157 NET INCOME $ 110,258 $ 92,437 PER SHARE DATA Net income - basic $ 2.27 $ 1.91 Net income - diluted 2.25 1.90 Dividends 0.39 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 48,663,515 48,435,016 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 48,920,863 48,746,562

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 110,258 $ 92,437 Other comprehensive (loss) income, before tax: Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities: Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net (41,553 ) 93,657 Less: Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (139 ) 433 Amortization of net unrealized loss on securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity 8,789 9,983 Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities (32,903 ) 104,073 Unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges: Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, net (13,658 ) (1,527 ) Less: Reclassification adjustment for net gains included in net income (3,660 ) (2,561 ) Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges (17,318 ) (4,088 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, before tax (50,221 ) 99,985 Income tax benefit (expense) 12,618 (24,026 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (37,603 ) 75,959 Comprehensive income $ 72,655 $ 168,396

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Common

Stock Capital

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Treasury

Stock Total Balance - January 1, 2023 $ 55,057 $ 1,125,949 $ 2,536,086 $ (702,735 ) $ (347,264 ) $ 2,667,093 Total comprehensive income - - 92,437 75,959 - 168,396 Dividends ($0.38 per share) - - (18,595 ) - - (18,595 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - - - (7,902 ) (7,902 ) Issuances of equity awards, net of forfeitures - (9,764 ) - - 10,483 719 Recognition of equity-based compensation - 4,516 - - - 4,516 Sale of treasury stock - 71 - - 56 127 Exercise of stock options - 105 - - 200 305 Balance - March 31, 2023 $ 55,057 $ 1,120,877 $ 2,609,928 $ (626,776 ) $ (344,427 ) $ 2,814,659 Balance - January 1, 2024 $ 55,057 $ 1,134,363 $ 2,810,824 $ (556,935 ) $ (342,890 ) $ 3,100,419 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 110,258 (37,603 ) - 72,655 Dividends ($0.39 per share) - - (17,976 ) - - (17,976 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - - - (7,537 ) (7,537 ) Issuances of equity awards, net of forfeitures - (10,964 ) - - 11,667 703 Recognition of equity-based compensation - 4,271 - - - 4,271 Sale of treasury stock - 70 - - 60 130 Exercise of stock options - 66 - - 85 151 Balance - March 31, 2024 $ 55,057 $ 1,127,806 $ 2,903,106 $ (594,538 ) $ (338,615 ) $ 3,152,816

Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 23,354,043 6.64 % $ 21,271,600 5.88 % Securities: Taxable 9,264,789 2.65 9,349,351 2.30 Tax-exempt 3,732,122 3.42 3,845,266 3.35 Total securities 12,996,911 2.87 13,194,617 2.61 Federal funds and resell agreements 206,443 5.97 451,188 5.08 Interest bearing due from banks 3,304,142 5.44 1,533,704 4.27 Trading securities 17,893 7.33 9,258 6.31 Total earning assets 39,879,432 5.31 36,460,367 4.62 Allowance for credit losses (222,116 ) (196,128 ) Other assets 2,360,092 2,239,140 Total assets $ 42,017,408 $ 38,503,379 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 23,459,723 3.84 % $ 19,643,168 2.64 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 2,384,754 4.67 2,461,942 3.84 Borrowed funds 2,183,494 5.36 1,200,346 5.36 Total interest-bearing liabilities 28,027,971 4.03 23,305,456 2.91 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 10,066,409 11,919,277 Other liabilities 779,510 554,211 Shareholders' equity 3,143,518 2,724,435 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 42,017,408 $ 38,503,379 Net interest spread 1.28 % 1.71 % Net interest margin 2.48 2.76

Business Segment Information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Commercial Banking Institutional Banking Personal Banking Total Net interest income $ 157,247 $ 49,860 $ 32,327 $ 239,434 Provision for credit losses 7,520 479 2,001 10,000 Noninterest income 42,966 92,716 23,562 159,244 Noninterest expense 92,420 100,376 62,008 254,804 Income (loss) before taxes 100,273 41,721 (8,120 ) 133,874 Income tax expense (benefit) 17,223 7,656 (1,263 ) 23,616 Net income (loss) $ 83,050 $ 34,065 $ (6,857 ) $ 110,258 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Commercial Banking Institutional Banking Personal Banking Total Net interest income $ 151,027 $ 55,085 35,584 $ 241,696 Provision for credit losses 21,045 96 2,109 23,250 Noninterest income 22,902 84,238 23,060 130,200 Noninterest expense 84,002 89,372 63,678 237,052 Income (loss) before taxes 68,882 49,855 (7,143 ) 111,594 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,646 8,504 (993 ) 19,157 Net income (loss) $ 57,236 $ 41,351 $ (6,150 ) $ 92,437

The company has strategically aligned its operations into the following three reportable segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. Senior executive officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results produced by the company's internal reporting system in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance for individual business segments. The company's reportable segments include certain corporate overhead, technology and service costs that are allocated based on methodologies that are applied consistently between periods. For comparability purposes, amounts in all periods are based on methodologies in effect at March 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net operating income Non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 110,258 $ 92,437 Adjustments: Acquisition expense 431 39 Severance expense 146 486 FDIC special assessment 13,000 - Tax-impact of adjustments (i) (3,123 ) (126 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax) 10,454 399 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 120,712 $ 92,836 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 2.25 $ 1.90 Acquisition expense 0.01 - Severance expense - 0.01 FDIC special assessment 0.27 - Tax-impact of adjustments (i) (0.06 ) - Operating earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 2.47 $ 1.91 GAAP Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.97 % Return on average equity 14.11 13.76 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 1.16 % 0.98 % Operating return on average equity 15.44 13.82 (i) Calculated using the company's marginal tax rate of 23.0% for 2024 and 24.0% for 2023.

Operating noninterest expense and operating efficiency ratio Non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Noninterest expense $ 254,804 $ 237,052 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense (pre-tax): Acquisition expense 431 39 Severance expense 146 486 FDIC special assessment 13,000 - Total Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax) 13,577 525 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 241,227 $ 236,527 Noninterest expense $ 254,804 $ 237,052 Less: Amortization of other intangibles 1,960 2,298 Noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator A) $ 252,844 $ 234,754 Operating noninterest expense $ 241,227 $ 236,527 Less: Amortization of other intangibles 1,960 2,298 Operating expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator B) $ 239,267 $ 234,229 Net interest income $ 239,434 $ 241,696 Noninterest income 159,244 130,200 Less: Gains (losses) on sales of securities available for sale, net 139 (2 ) Total Non-GAAP Revenue (denominator A) $ 398,539 $ 371,898 Efficiency ratio (numerator A/denominator A) 63.44 % 63.12 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (numerator B/denominator A) 60.04 62.98

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 239,434 $ 241,696 Noninterest income (GAAP) 159,244 130,200 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 254,804 237,052 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense: Acquisition expense 431 39 Severance expense 146 486 FDIC special assessment 13,000 - Total Non-GAAP adjustments 13,577 525 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) 241,227 236,527 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP) $ 157,451 $ 135,369 Net interest income earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 4.89 $ 4.96 Noninterest income (GAAP) 3.26 2.67 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 5.21 4.86 Acquisition expense 0.01 - Severance expense - 0.01 FDIC special assessment 0.27 - Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 3.22 $ 2.78

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE Non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 239,434 $ 241,696 Adjustments to arrive at net interest income - FTE: Tax equivalent interest 6,516 6,555 Net interest income - FTE (Non-GAAP) 245,950 248,251 Noninterest income (GAAP) 159,244 130,200 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 254,804 237,052 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense: Acquisition expense 431 39 Severance expense 146 486 FDIC special assessment 13,000 - Total Non-GAAP adjustments 13,577 525 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) 241,227 236,527 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP) $ 163,967 $ 141,924 Net interest income earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 4.89 $ 4.96 Tax equivalent interest 0.13 0.13 Net interest income - FTE (Non-GAAP) 5.02 5.09 Noninterest income (GAAP) 3.26 2.67 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 5.21 4.86 Acquisition expense 0.01 - Severance expense - 0.01 FDIC special assessment 0.27 - Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 3.35 $ 2.91

Tangible book value non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data) As of March 31, 2024 2023 Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,152,816 $ 2,814,659 Less: Intangible assets Goodwill 207,385 207,385 Other intangibles, net 69,052 76,426 Total intangibles, net 276,437 283,811 Total tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 2,876,379 $ 2,530,848 Total shares outstanding 48,743,348 48,507,116 Ratio of total shareholders' equity (book value) per share $ 64.68 $ 58.03 Ratio of total tangible shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (Non-GAAP) 59.01 52.17

Contacts

Media Contact: Stephanie Hague: 816.729.1027

Investor Relations Contact: Kay Gregory: 816.860.7106