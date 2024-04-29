Franklin Templeton's Margaret King, Recognized by Firm's Charity Partner as a 2024 Volunteer of the Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Congratulations to Franklin Templeton's Margaret King, who was recognized by Junior Achievement of Northern California (JA) as a 2024 Volunteer of the Year. The award recognizes efforts to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

Junior Achievement is a key global charity partner of Franklin Templeton. Employee volunteers help deliver JA curriculum to provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to students.

King, along with other volunteers and educators, was honored at the JA Virtual Hall of Fame event in April.

This is how Margaret describes her experience with the organization:

I'm excited to be involved with Junior Achievement because it provides an opportunity to educate and inspire the next generation of financial and technology leaders. Being able to share my experience and help shape young minds, foster financial literacy, and empower students to make informed career decisions and financial goals is a tremendous opportunity. JA is a great community service medium for experiential learnings for aspiring high school students who are looking at meaningful careers in making an impact on brighter financial outcomes for all. It's inspiring to see young talent interested in the fintech industry.

Franklin Templeton extends its sincere thanks to Margaret and other employee volunteers for sharing their time and talents with their communities.

About Junior Achievement of Northern California

Junior Achievement's mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Locally, JA connects students, educators, and business professionals together to build quality partnerships that empower young people to own their economic success by becoming financially literate, workforce ready, and equipped with entrepreneurial skills. Each year, JA serves 90,000 students agency-wide in experiential, hands-on learning that enable them to connect their studies in school to real-world business and industry. After participating in JA, students see first-hand how academic success can prepare them for a fruitful and meaningful future. Learn more at norcal.ja.org

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is an international investment management firm with subsidiaries that operates as Franklin Templeton serving clients in more than 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's goal is to help clients achieve better outcomes through expertise in investment management, wealth management, and technology solutions. Thanks to its specialized investment managers, the company has developed expertise in all major asset classes on a global scale - including equities, fixed income, alternative solutions and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and over 1,500 investment professionals, the California-based firm has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

