TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), a leader in global building and construction materials, today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") in connection with the company's previously announced acquisition of Masonite International Corporation ("Masonite") (NYSE: DOOR). The expiration of the waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. on April 26, 2024.

The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period satisfies a closing condition for the transaction. Masonite previously announced that its shareholders voted to approve the company's acquisition by Owens Corning at its Special Meeting of Shareholders.

The transaction is anticipated to close in May 2024, subject to satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses - Roofing, Insulation, and Composites - provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 18,000 employees in 30 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders, and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2023 sales of $9.7 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

