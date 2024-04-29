Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14STA | ISIN: US87422J1051 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
TALEN ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
29.04.2024 | 15:00
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Talen Energy Corporation: Talen Energy Announces Further Updated Timing for Proposed Public Uplisting of Common Stock

HOUSTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation (the "Company") (OTCQX: TLNE) previously announced on September 11, 2023, that it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed uplisting of its common stock to a national securities exchange. On January 30, 2024, the Company announced that it expected to update the Registration Statement for financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company expects to further update the Registration Statement after reporting financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The uplisting will be effective after the SEC completes its review of the Registration Statement, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Investor Relations:
Ellen Liu
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
281-203-5435

Media:
Taryne Williams
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
610-601-0327

SOURCE Talen Energy Corporation

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.