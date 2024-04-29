Blue Diamond Resorts: Royalton Chic Antigua Officially Opens Its Doors Redefining All-Inclusive Hospitality

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, April 29, 2024, the highly anticipated adults-only all-inclusive resort, officially opened its doors today, marking a significant milestone for top-tier lifestyle travel in this region of the Caribbean. As the newest addition to Blue Diamond Resorts' portfolio and its first property exclusively for adults on the island, it introduces the innovative 'Party Your Way' concept to cater to couples, groups of friends, and solo travelers seeking an unforgettable social vacation experience amidst the stunning backdrop of the Caribbean Sea.



"The success that Royalton CHIC Resorts has had in Cancun and the Dominican Republic inspired us to continue making more exclusive all-inclusive vacations a reality, and now that we are introducing it in the West Indies, we are more than ready to offer a unique blend of luxury and tailored experiences within a vibrant social atmosphere," stated Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. "As we expand our presence in the Caribbean, we've leveraged our experience to innovate, not only by providing enhanced leisure and hospitality options but also by making significant contributions to the destination and its people."

At Royalton CHIC Antigua, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a trendy and dynamic atmosphere that celebrates the art of living well. With a focus on providing unique and immersive experiences, the resort boasts a wide array of amenities and offerings designed to delight the senses and elevate the vacation experience.

This brand-new resort offers 235 meticulously designed rooms, each blending modern comfort and elegance with lively touches synonymous with the 'Party Your Way' lifestyle, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Guests can choose from a variety of accommodations, including rooms with breathtaking ocean views, swim-out access, and walkout oceanfront suites, each featuring a balcony or terrace. In addition to its rooms and suites, the resort will feature exclusive twelve Overwater suitesfor those seeking an unparalleled luxury experience - Chairman, Presidential, or Junior Suite - with special Diamond Club perks, such as seamless check-in, access to exclusive areas, and personalized butler service.

Whether lounging by the pool, exploring the resort's various sections, or indulging in a pampering spa treatment, guests can tailor their experience to suit their preferences and mood. At Royalton CHIC Antigua, "Party Your Way" means that whether you're looking to unwind and relax or dance the night away, there's something for everyone.

Dining at Royalton CHIC Antigua is a remarkable journey into gastronomic excellence, with seven restaurants and five bars offering an array of culinary delights, including Royalton's signature Hunter Steakhouse, Mediterranean delights, Italian classics, and the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean. Notable among these is the Overwater Restaurant "Pescari,"embracing a "Diningtainment" concept that merges dining and entertainment with panoramic ocean views, setting a new standard for elevated culinary experiences in the region.

Guests seeking an upgraded experience can opt to stay in the Diamond Club room categories, which offer the best room locations and come with a set of specific room amenities and services. Additionally, guests enjoy access to private areas, dinner reservations, and personal butlers to ensure that their stay exceeds expectations. These room categories have proven to be a resounding success at other Royalton Luxury Resorts properties, where certified butlers maintain the highest standards in hospitality services and are consistently favored by guests.

"Our resort offers a fresh and contemporary take on luxury hospitality, where guests can indulge in the finer things in life while enjoying a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience all that Royalton CHIC Antigua has to offer." remarked Pelfort.

Royalton CHIC Antigua is now open and ready to welcome spirited guests to indulge in the luxurious paradise of Antigua. For more information or to book your stay, please visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resortsencompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, DreamBed, and the Sports Event Guarantee. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royaltonoffers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHICResorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royaltonis Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negriloffers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spaoffers a vacation designed whether you're planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resortsprovides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resortsinvites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scenewhere your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Royalton CHIC Resorts

Royalton CHIC Resortsoffer adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive experiences to Party Your Way and revel in the unexpected. Located in popular Caribbean destinations such as Punta Cana - Dominican Republic, Cancun - Mexico, and now Antigua, this new adults-only generation of all-inclusive concept delivers unprecedented experiences where luxury and fun intersect in each idyllic location. Choose between relaxing and treating yourself or partying and having fun- Party Your Way.

Ideal for couples, groups, singles or friends, including modern rooms and suites featuring All-In Luxury, the premium DreamBed, a variety of culinary offerings, All-In Connectivity and exclusivity through the Diamond Club category. Guests can choose between relaxing and treating themselves in the spa or enjoy the resort's unique events and theme parties at signature locations.

For more information about Royalton CHIC Resorts, visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com

