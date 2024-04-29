Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions to upgrade Mongstad refinery for Equinor

OSLO, Norway, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial1 EPCIC-contract by Equinor to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant facilities and lower the environmental impact of the Mongstad refinery on the west coast of Norway.

The Mongstad refinery, situated 70 km north of Bergen, is closely integrated with an oil-terminal connected to multiple oilfields in the North Sea. It also interfaces with crude tankers that are docked at the port. The refinery has wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) facilities that are designed to treat water from the refinery, offsite sources and the oil terminal.

Mongstad plays an important role in the distribution of Norwegian oil and gas, with a long production horizon ahead.

"Equinor's goal is to reduce emissions significantly from the Mongstad refinery. This matches our aim to enable our customers to increase efficiency and minimize emissions in their operations, and ensure safe and responsible production", said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle segment.

Aker Solutions will be in charge of project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation work, and commissioning in an EPCIC contract.

Our engineering office in Bergen will be the main location for project management, engineering,?and procurement work. In addition, Aker Solutions' Mumbai office will be involved in engineering. Prefabrication and assembly work will be done from the Egersund?yard, while the Stord yard will be responsible for providing construction personnel to the Mongstad site.?The project will employ over 500 employees at its peak.

Aker Solutions previously announced another contract award by Equinor to conduct a feasibility study for its Mongstad Industrial Transformation project.

The project will start right away and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2024 in the Life Cycle segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a substantial contract as between NOK 2.5 billion and NOK 4.0 billion.

