Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Central Puerto S.A.: Central Puerto Files its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2023 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2024.

The document is available on the Central Puerto's website at www.centralpuerto.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company's shareholders may receive a hard copy of Central Puerto's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request.

For further information please contact:

Enrique Terraneo
inversores@centralpuerto.com
+54 11 4317-5000

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires
República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

