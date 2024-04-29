Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company"), an innovative solar energy company, announces that Wil Ralston, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024. The conference is being held on April 30 - May 2, 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date: May 1, 2024

Time: 9:30am Pacific Time (Track 3)

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50160

Mr. Ralston will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can attend the conference and request a meeting with Mr. Ralston by registering at the link below:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

For investors who are unable to attend the conference, all company presentations will be available directly on the conference event platform on the "Agenda" tab at the link below:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Applauded by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Designed and installed a commercial solar system at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

SinglePoint Inc

investor@singlepoint.com

888-682-7464

