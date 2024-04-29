Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Explores New Potential Acquisition for This Summer

Pivotal Corporate Changes Evolve in Structure Based on Change in Ownership of the Osceola Gold mine.

Osceola Gold (OTC PINK:OSCI) announced that management is in talks regarding a potential upcoming Acquisition. Details will be announced as commitments are solidified.

The Company is structuring a new framework to build on its evolving corporate landscape.

The recent surge in gold prices has driven up demand for expert mining services, leading to a shortage of experienced mining teams across the industry. This has created a lucrative opportunity for Osceola to capitalize on its team's extensive knowledge and expertise. By leveraging its high-caliber team, Osceola can develop a new consulting business model that generates revenue by advising mines in the industry, while simultaneously reducing expenses. We are confident that this strategic shift will significantly boost profits.

However, Osceola Gold has hit a roadblock in its operations. Due to a change in ownership of the claims, the company was unable to renew its lease, as the new owners opted not to accept the lease agreement.

About Osceola Gold (OSCI): Osceola Gold is a leading mining company dedicated to responsible resource extraction and sustainable practices. With a focus on innovation and operational excellence, Osceola Gold aims to deliver long-term value to its shareholders while minimizing its environmental impact. The company operates in accordance with the highest industry standards and is committed to the well-being of its employees, local communities, and the environment.

Contact:

Osceola Gold Inc.

740-632-5313

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Osceola Gold Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com