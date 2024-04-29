Axene Continuing Education Announces CAPCE Accreditation

Supporting our prehospital heroes with content that matters

CELINA, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Axene Continuing Education, LLC is thrilled to announce the accreditation of its Continuing Education program by the Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE). This accreditation is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality education to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals.









The CAPCE accreditation ensures that our Continuing Education program meets rigorous standards of excellence in the field of pre-hospital care. This accreditation affirms the quality and relevance of the education we provide, offering EMS professionals the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge to better serve their communities.

With this accreditation, EMS professionals can now earn Continuing Education credits through our program, helping them maintain their certification and stay current with the latest advancements in pre-hospital care.

"We are proud to receive CAPCE accreditation for our Continuing Education program," said Erik Axene, MD, FACEP, CEO at Axene Continuing Education, LLC. "This accreditation underscores our commitment to providing EMS professionals with the highest-quality education to support them in their vital role of saving lives and delivering exceptional care."

Our Continuing Education courses cover a wide range of topics crucial to the practice of pre-hospital care, including:

Advanced Life Support (ALS)

Basic Life Support (BLS)

Critical Care Management

Trauma Management

Airway Management and Ventilation

Pediatric Emergencies

Medical Emergencies

Clinically Related Operations

Ethics and Professionalism in EMS

"Dr. Axene and his team have created live and online continuing education material unlike any other I have ever seen in my career. It is challenging, fun, entertaining, and thorough ... and somehow speaks to the core of emergency responders' desire to be better. Leveraging technology and creative filming techniques deepens the experience as if you are watching an engaging show on the Science Channel." Bill Bonny, EMS Division Chief, Prosper F/R.

To learn more about our CAPCE-accredited Continuing Education program, visit www.axenece.com

Axene Continuing Education, LLC is dedicated to advancing the field of EMS through innovative education, training, and resources. With the CAPCE accreditation, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower EMS professionals to deliver the highest quality care to those in need.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jon Speier

Sales & Marketing Director

jon.speier@axenece.com

About Axene Continuing Education, LLC:

Axene Continuing Education, LLC delivers high-quality, practical CE courses for Firefighters, EMTs, and Paramedics. We are committed to providing learning experiences that are SIMPLE: Stimulating, Innovative, Memorable, Practical, Leading-edge, and Engaging. Our courses meet vocational accreditation requirements and deepen students' understanding of pre-hospital medicine. Axene Continuing Education's unique training, experience, and teaching approach truly make learning fun, fast and easy.

About CAPCE:

The Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) is the gold standard in EMS continuing education accreditation. CAPCE is dedicated to ensuring the highest quality of education for EMS professionals by setting rigorous standards and accrediting programs that meet these standards.

Contact Information

Jon Speier

Director of Sales & Marketing

john.spieier@axenece.com

(626) 610-5077

SOURCE: Axene Continuing Education, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.