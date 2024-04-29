Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Released on Thursday, May 9, 2024 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2024 on Thursday, May 9, 2024. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, May 10, 2024, to discuss its Q1 2024 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:
- Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
- Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
- Dial-in Number: Toll Free 1-888-506-0062 | Conference ID: 637260
To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.
About Park Lawn Corporation
PLC is the largest publicly traded Canadian-owned funeral, cremation and cemetery provider. PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and seventeen U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.
Contact Information
Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com
SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation
