Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087 | Ticker-Symbol: PL2
Frankfurt
29.04.24
08:15 Uhr
11,200 Euro
+0,400
+3,70 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARK LAWN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARK LAWN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,40011,80017:49
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2024 | 17:02
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Released on Thursday, May 9, 2024 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2024 on Thursday, May 9, 2024. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, May 10, 2024, to discuss its Q1 2024 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  • Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
  • Dial-in Number: Toll Free 1-888-506-0062 | Conference ID: 637260

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC is the largest publicly traded Canadian-owned funeral, cremation and cemetery provider. PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and seventeen U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.