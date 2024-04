As from April 30, 2024, the following instrument will change market segment to CPH TRA - CPH Tracker Certificates Extended E. Instrument TRACKER CO2 NORDNET D ISIN DK0062611166 Old segment CPH Tracker Certificates New segment CPH Tracker Certificates Extended E For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.